"GTAVI on Roblox before GTAVI on PC": GTA 6 map concept built in Roblox mesmerizes fans

It has been nearly six months since the official reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, and fans have been re-creating the GTA 6 map on various games and platforms. Recently, Redditor u/No_Bumblebee_3833 shared a Roblox version of the new Vice City map on the r/GTA6 subreddit that caught many fans’ attention.

While discussing the content, one user named TheReal2M (u/TheReal2M) commented:

“GTAVI on Roblox before GTAVI on PC.”

Take-Two Interactive recently hinted that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be coming to PC in the future. However, the community is assuming that it would take more time than the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Therefore, the Redditor commented that the Roblox version of the game arrived earlier than the official PC version.

Another user named Cold_blood4 (u/Cold_blood4) stated:

“We got GTA VI in Roblox before GTA VI.”

Admiring the size of the GTA 6 Roblox map, Redditor Kliegz (u/Kliegz) stated:

“This is actually a very interesting way to visualize the scale of the map.”

The map showed some islands and the city of Vice in the distance. The original poster stated that the blank areas were expected to have more things in them, which would make the new map two to three times bigger than the Grand Theft Auto 5 map.

A user named Asa Rosa (u/Boho_Asa) also acknowledged the fact and stated:

“Yeah it’ll be around 2.55x bigger than GTA V with RDR 2 mechanics ported over with some new and improved features also. This is going to be a good game I’ll tell ya that much.”

One user named randomperson (u/DifferentSurvey2872) mentioned the extended part of the northern side of the GTA 6 map, which was recently discovered in the trailer. They stated that since Vice City is believed to be the southern part of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map, the northern part would be very far away.

Many users questioned the scaling of the map created in Roblox. A user named Direct_Bicycle_4654 (u/Direct_Bicycle_4654) explained that it was based on the GTA 6 mapping project.

“The scale is based on the Mapping Project, which uses real RAGE engine coordinates found in the leaks.”

Fans recreate GTA 6 map in Roblox

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal the full map of Grand Theft Auto 6, fans have left no stone unturned to visualize it from the first trailer as well as the September 2022 leaks. The Roblox version of the GTA 6 map is currently going viral in the community as it shows the scale and distance of many buildings and landmarks seen in the official trailer.

