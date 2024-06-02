Why do fans think the GTA 6 logo could get changed a bit?

The GTA 6 logo, which also confirmed the name of the upcoming game, has been a topic of discussion among fans since its official reveal. While fans initially loved the official icon of the upcoming title, many now believe that Rockstar Games has changed it a little. The studio has yet to comment on the speculations. However, eagle-eyed fans have found evidence that there is a new version of the logo available.

This article briefly explains why the Grand Theft Auto community thinks Rockstar Games may change the GTA 6 logo in the future.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Fans noticed a change in the GTA 6 logo during an official interview

Expand Tweet

Trending

A few days after Take-Two Interactive held its Earnings Call Meeting, Strauss Zelnick took part in an interview at CNBC. The current Chief Executive Officer talked about the company’s upcoming ventures where they also showed a new GTA 6 logo.

Popular data miner Detective (X/@that1detectiv3) noticed the change and stated that it was indeed a new logo.

It is worth noting that the GTA 6 logo shown by Rockstar Games in the first trailer has palm trees within the VI text. But, according to the data miner, the new logo shown during Strauss Zelnick’s interview does not have the details.

Also read: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer leak investigation

Detective did some further investigation and discovered that the new logo without the palm trees had been available on the internet for some time. However, Rockstar Games never used it as the studio did not release new details about Grand Theft Auto 6 after releasing the trailer.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the user stated that Rockstar Games could change the GTA 6 logo during the second trailer release or the final release of the game. It is worth noting that the studio changed the logo for Red Dead Redemption 2 before the final release. Therefore, there is a possibility that Grand Theft Auto 6 could also face similar changes.

Also read: What happened to the Cops n Crooks DLC

However, many are also of the opinion that the logo may not change after the GTA 6 release date. Here’s how some fans reacted to the new logo speculations:

Fans’ reactions to the GTA 6 logo change (Images via X)

The community is highly anticipating new details about Grand Theft Auto 6 in June. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games also announced that a big update is coming to Grand Theft Auto Online this summer. As a result, eagle-eyed fans are waiting to see whether the logo changes after the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

More articles on Grand Theft Auto 6:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback