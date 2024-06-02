What happened to Cops n Crooks GTA 5 DLC?

The Cops n Crooks DLC in GTA 5 is one of the most talked-about topics within the community. While many new players are unaware of it, veteran players remember that it was supposed to be an update for the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5. However, Rockstar Games had to internally cancel it multiple times due to some unforeseen reasons. Since the details about the DLC were never made public, it became a legend in the community.

This article briefly explains what caused the unreleased Cops n Crooks DLC to get cancelled from the GTA 5 multiplayer version.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

The Cops n Crooks GTA 5 DLC seemingly cancelled for eternity

The Cops n Crooks DLC was supposed to be a summer DLC similar to the upcoming GTA online summer update 2024. According to GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games had planned to release it in two different years, 2013 and 2020.

While the reason for cancellation in 2013 is currently unknown, the 2020 version of the Grand Theft Auto 5 DLC was canceled following the Black Lives Matter protests in America.

The Cops n Crooks DLC was rumored to have a game mode where players act either as cops or gang members. This gameplay mode became very political considering the sensitive scenario of America in 2020. As a result, the studio had to cancel the DLC altogether and release a new update named Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Summer Special in August 2020.

Even though the canceled DLC never made it to the public, data miners found various leaks from the Cops n Crooks update. Some of the notable details discovered so far are as follows:

14 new quick actions

Ranking system with Prestige points

Police badge

Proximity Chat

Tagging posters

Gang territory locations, etc.

These details signify that the canceled Grand Theft Auto 5 DLC was supposed to heavily focus on police and gang crime activities. While Cops n Crooks was a multiplayer game mode in Grand Theft Auto 4, the gang territory system was rumored to be inspired by Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

However, the update is believed to be officially killed as it can cause various unwanted issues for Rockstar Games in the future. Data miners continue to dig the Grand Theft Auto 5 game files on PC, hoping to find more unseen details of the canceled multiplayer DLC.

In the meantime, players can look forward to the upcoming big GTA Online Summer 2024 DLC.

