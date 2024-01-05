GTA 6 returning characters mystery continues as GTA 5's actor Ned Luke responds in cryptic manner

While the gaming community continues to speculate about which characters will return in GTA 6, Ned Luke, Michael De Santa’s voice actor in Grand Theft Auto 5, stirred the pot once again with a cryptic response to IShowSpeed. The artist was recently livestreaming on Instagram with popular gaming YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed. While talking about the current game, the YouTuber asked Ned about his role in the upcoming title.

The voice actor instantly gave a puzzling response that stunned IShowSpeed. However, fans still have hope for Michael De Santa’s return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 5 artist Ned Luke shares mysterious statement regarding Michael’s return in Grand Theft Auto 6

On January 5, 2024, a fan account on X, @GTASixInfo, shared a clip from Ned Luke’s Instagram livestream with IShowSpeed. The latter was seen praising the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor for his role in the game. However, things took a cryptic turn when he asked Ned about his involvement in GTA 6.

IShowSpeed asked Ned Luke:

“Michael, are you in GTA 6 or not?”

The voice actor first made a confused expression and then responded with:

“Oh, I could tell you. But, I’d have to kill you, man. And then, you wouldn’t be able to make more money on the streams.”

Ned Luke is likely referring to the strict nondisclosure agreement (NDA) policy of Rockstar Games that he may or may not be a part of.

Fans have been asking Rockstar Games for a Michael DLC in GTA Online for quite some time. However, after GTA 6e’s reveal, fans now want to see the character in the 2025 title. Interestingly, this is not the first time Ned Luke has given a cryptic response to fans asking him about his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6.

On November 10, 2023, a YouTube channel named PARTYCHAT asked both Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno about whether or not they were involved in the upcoming game. While Shawn “officially” denied Franklin returning in Grand Theft Auto 6, Ned responded as follows:

“I’m officially not making that announcement.”

As a result, it is still a mystery whether or not Michael De Santa will be one of the returning characters in GTA 6. Readers are advised to wait for the game’s official release to know the truth.

