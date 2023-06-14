GTA 6 tease seemingly leaked in the new GTA Online update

A GTA 6 announcement might be just around the corner after a new tease was reportedly found in the latest GTA Online update. Rockstar Games recently released the new San Andreas Mercenaries DLC for the multiplayer game before players quickly noticed something interesting in the files. There is a t-shirt in the game files reserved for the game’s 10th anniversary this year, seemingly teasing the forthcoming title.

This article explores Rockstar's tease and what it might entail in the near future.

Rockstar seemingly teases GTA 6 in the latest DLC update of GTA Online

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3

Rockstar has added a t-shirt for GTA 5's anniversary in GTA Online, and it has many mysterious numbers on it. If put into a number decoder, it says "ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL." What is Rockstar teasing

As seen in the above-mentioned tweet, players used a number decoder to understand the meaning behind the numbers. Upon a successful attempt, it reveals the following statement:

“One day will reveal all.”

While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed a Grand Theft Auto 6 tease, many have pointed out the possibility of it being such, with an announcement to follow soon. Here are some of the best reactions to the unique t-shirt:

xXWilderGamerXx @xXWilderGamerXx

xXWilderGamerXx @xXWilderGamerXx

@that1detectiv3 oh, easy, one day = jan 1st
jan 1st = trailer for gta 6

Hendrik @RadioLosSanto @that1detectiv3 Maybe on the 17th September announcement of gta 6

Gabz @Gabz55334544 @that1detectiv3 Maybe they announce VI as part of the GTAV Anniversary celebration? Or even just the first teaser like we had before the first RDR2 trailer, would make some potential sense tbh, probably just coping but honestly it seems at least slightly likely now

However, according to some, this doesn’t relate to the upcoming title but to aliens. Renowned gamer Michael pointed out that these findings tease the likelihood of aliens coming in Grand Theft Auto Online later this year.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD Today many have been talking about a mysterious shirt in the new GTA Online update.



Once decoded it says "ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL"



Michael @LegacyKillaHD Today many have been talking about a mysterious shirt in the new GTA Online update.

Once decoded it says "ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL"

Many assume this is a GTA 6 teaser...except its looking more likely this is related to Aliens coming to GTA Online based on recent findings.

It won’t be surprising if Rockstar officially shares some sort of tease around the current game’s 10th anniversary. A few months ago, reputable insider Tez2 was the first to report a GTA 6 leak that the developers may have something planned to celebrate the Grand Theft Auto V anniversary and possibly reveal the first teaser of the upcoming title.

If these findings are believed to be true, we can expect something big in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the latest San Andreas Mercenaries update. Players are advised to take all of the leaks with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed by the developers.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries now available: Team up with some of Los Santos' most daring guns-for-hire and lead the fight against Merryweather Security's forces in explosive guerilla operations while conducting high-stakes, high-flying raids.

Rockstar, on the other hand, has removed over 170 vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online with the latest update and justified it as a positive step to streamline the shopping experience. They have promised to bring them back occasionally as a Prize Ride or Podium Vehicle. However, this raises concern over some vehicles may be locked behind services like The Vinewood Club.

