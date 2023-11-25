GTA 6 trailer hype increases as Rockstar reportedly begins sending emails

An employee at Capcom USA has reportedly received an email from Rockstar hinting at GTA 6, according to Insider-Gaming. Nima (@nima02l), a Capcom USA QA team member, disclosed on X how they got an email from "RSGNYC PR" with the heading "[Important] Unveiling the Next Chapter."

This rumor comes when Grand Theft Auto 6 is just days away from being officially revealed via a trailer, and fans can't contain their excitement.

Rockstar allegedly sending emails about GTA 6 as trailer hype reaches its peak

Nima allegedly received "some details and dates" in the email, which they didn't share in their post. The screenshot gives a sneak peek into the contents of the email, which reads:

"Greeting, after years of anticipation, the time has come to pull back t…"

The heading and first line seem to reference Grand Theft Auto 6, the upcoming entry in the GTA series to be unveiled in early December. However, there's no official confirmation to prove this email's authenticity.

As Insider-Gaming reports, Rockstar Games and Capcom have a long history of working together. Between 2003 and 2008, Capcom was in charge of publishing every Grand Theft Auto game until GTA 4.

They believe Nima's association with Capcom USA could also be a coincidence, as they were on the developer's press list before their current employment. Insider-Gaming also looked at Nima's X account, which showed previous posts about receiving review copies for games like Saints Row.

However, others have been skeptical of the post, with one X user mentioning that "Rockstar never uses internal email (RSGNYC) to send emails to a QA Tester at Capcom."

GTA 6 fans await official reveal in December

Rockstar recently shocked its fanbase by publicly announcing that they will unveil their next Grand Theft Auto title in early December. Some fans even ended up speculating on the trailer's release date based on this announcement.

However, there haven't been any other updates from the Grand Theft Auto developers in this regard. The company will also celebrate its 25th anniversary in December, which is the perfect time to make any major announcements.

Until Rockstar Games makes any other official statement, fans should take all further rumors and speculations with a grain of salt.