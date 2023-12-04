GTA 6 trailer length leaks ahead of its official release

The YouTube link for the first GTA 6 trailer was made available by Rockstar Games today, and the video's length has already been leaked ahead of its official release. Fans seem to have data mined its runtime, and it's being reported that the video length might be more than Grand Theft Auto IV, V, and even Red Dead Redemption 2's debut trailers.

What exactly will be shown in it is anyone's guess, but fans are expecting to catch a glimpse of major characters such as Jason and Lucia, its setting—rumored to be Vice City—and some gameplay features.

GTA 6 trailer length leaked ahead of official release, video will reportedly be one minute and 31 seconds long

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto fans can now access the link to the first GTA 6 trailer from Rockstar Games' official accounts on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). While the video is set to premiere in around 22 hours as of writing this article, some eager fans have already data-mined its runtime.

If the reported information is correct, Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer will be one minute and 31 seconds long.

While this runtime might seem short, it should be noted that Grand Theft Auto IV's first trailer was just a minute and three seconds in length, Grand Theft Auto V's first trailer was one minute and 25 seconds long, and Red Dead Redemption 2's debut trailer had a runtime of one minute and nine seconds.

So, if the leaked GTA 6 trailer length is accurate, it will be longer than the debut trailers of Rockstar Games' last few releases. That said, it will be at par with Max Payne 3's first trailer, which premiered in September 2011.

Fans have been waiting for the first official look at Grand Theft Auto 6 for many years. The last original entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, came out in 2013. Hence, these 91 seconds will be completely worth it.

Unfortunately, a GTA 6 TikTok leak surfaced online just days ahead of the trailer's official release, allegedly showing off the game's late development stage for a few seconds. Its authenticity, however, remains unconfirmed.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6's first trailer should be longer? Yes No 0 votes