GTA 6 trailer set to premiere on YouTube: Check the timings here

Rockstar Games has just provided a YouTube link for the premiere of the first official GTA 6 trailer, which will be released tomorrow, December 5, 2023. Those interested can turn on YouTube's notification feature to be reminded once the trailer goes live in under 24 hours as of this writing. The link to the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel's first trailer will be provided in this article.

Readers can also access the link from Rockstar's official accounts on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). Interestingly, the studio has yet to reveal its official name, though the game is referred to as Grand Theft Auto 6.

First GTA 6 trailer premieres tomorrow on YouTube, Rockstar Games provides link on X

Expand Tweet

The first official GTA 6 trailer is set to premiere on YouTube on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET. Rockstar Games has now posted a link on its official X account that goes straight to the video on YouTube.

Here is the link to the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdBZY2fkU-0

While you won't be able to watch this video before its release time, you can turn on the notification feature to receive a reminder for its premiere.

The trailer's release times for different regions and time zones can be checked from the following image provided by @videotechuk_ on X.

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release times for different regions (Image via X/@videotechuk_)

As mentioned, the YouTube video's title does not refer to the upcoming game's official name. Rockstar Games itself has been referring to the sequel as the next Grand Theft Auto. Hence, it remains to be seen if the title is actually called Grand Theft Auto 6 or something else.

While the trailer will showcase the highly anticipated game officially for the very first time, a part of its map has allegedly been revealed by the recent GTA 6 TikTok leak. Interestingly, the leaked video is being reported to have been uploaded by a friend of a Rockstar Games employee's son.

However, the gaming studio has yet to confirm if this leak is real.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Will GTA 6's first trailer be better than GTA 5's first trailer? Yes No 0 votes