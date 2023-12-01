GTA 6 Trailer release date countdown with timezones

The release date and time for the first official GTA 6 trailer have been officially announced by Rockstar Games. Fans have been waiting for the next Grand Theft Auto title for an incredibly long time. Its release date is still unconfirmed, but they will have to wait just a few more days for its debut trailer. The gaming studio announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it will come out on December 5, 2023.

The trailer should be expected to be available on Rockstar Games' official social media accounts on major platforms such as YouTube. For those wondering when exactly it will be uploaded, here is a release date countdown with different time zones.

GTA 6 trailer: Confirmed release date countdown with timezones

The first official GTA 6 trailer will be released on Tuesday next week, which is December 5, 2023. As of this writing, there are just four days left before Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer premiere. Rockstar Games' tweet confirmed it will come out at 9 am ET.

That said, as different timezones are followed in various parts of the world, here is a list for readers to check the trailer release time corresponding to their respective locations:

6 am PT (Tuesday)

2 pm GMT (Tuesday)

3 pm CET (Tuesday)

7:30 pm IST (Tuesday)

11 pm JST (Tuesday)

11 pm KST (Tuesday)

7 am MT (Tuesday)

11 am BRT (Tuesday)

4 pm CEST (Tuesday)

10 pm AWST (Tuesday)

1 am AEDT (Wednesday)

3 am NZDT (Wednesday)

Any details about the trailer, such as its runtime or contents, are unconfirmed, but one should expect it to feature the protagonists, reportedly a male and female duo named Jason and Lucia, respectively, its setting, and features.

The GTA 6 leaked footage from September 2022 has been the source of most things known about the title until now. Despite allegedly belonging to the development's pre-alpha stage, the visuals looked pretty impressive. Fans are now also excited to see how far the title has progressed in that aspect.

As already mentioned, we still have to wait for the GTA 6 release date confirmation, as Rockstar hasn't announced when the game can be expected to come out. That said, insider reports and some announcements made at Take-Two Interactive's recent earnings calls suggest it might be released between late 2024 and early 2025.

Until Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, players can keep themselves busy with Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar has recently revealed some information about the upcoming GTA Online Winter Update 2023, which might drop on December 12.

It will add a new Super Car, a fresh business, mark the return of Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony, and many other things to the popular multiplayer title.