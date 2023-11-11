GTA 6 trailer surfaces on the internet ahead of its official release (Fan-made)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's first trailer will be released officially in December, but a fan-made trailer of the highly anticipated sequel has surfaced on the internet. It has been posted on Reddit by user u/Comfortable_Watch_70 and depicts the upcoming game being set in Thailand. The video features some activities usually associated with a Grand Theft Auto game that make it an interesting watch.

Many posters bearing a fan-made rendition of the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo also appear in the video, with one of them suggesting a November 2024 release date.

Nevertheless, readers must remember that Rockstar Games hasn't revealed a GTA 6 release date yet, and the official trailer is still a few weeks away.

Fan-made GTA 6 trailer surfaces online before official release suggesting a Thailand setting

The fan-made Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is just 13 seconds long and was posted on Reddit by u/Comfortable_Watch_70. The video begins with the shot of a man speeding away on his red scooter with what seems to be an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) attached to his vehicle.

The very next shot is of a helicopter carrying a shipping container that is spilling out loads of cash with more seemingly stacked inside it. The building next to the aircraft has a huge poster displayed on it bearing a fan-made Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art.

More posters featuring similar fan-made Grand Theft Auto 6 artwork are then seen as a Tuk-Tuk drives across the road with lots of cash stacked on top of it. This unofficial GTA 6 trailer ends with a shot of yet another fan-made poster of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel, suggesting a Bangkok setting with a November 2024 release date.

The final shot of the fan-made trailer (Image via Reddit: u/Comfortable_Watch_70)

While this trailer is quite interesting to watch, the official trailer will drop early next month. It seems unlikely that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be set outside of America, as last year's leaked footage hinted at it being set in Vice City (fictional Miami).

Until Rockstar Games releases the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, players can participate in Community Challenges introduced with the recent GTA Online weekly update to keep themselves busy. Completing them will earn them rewards that will be given away later this year.

