GTA 6 Trailer World Premiere link: Here's how to watch it

Rockstar Games has unveiled the YouTube link for the GTA 6 trailer, and it's about to be revealed in less than 24 hours. Fans worldwide can access it and get notified when it officially premieres. The video's duration has also been disclosed.

Here's how Grand Theft Auto fans can watch the trailer when it premieres tomorrow, along with everything else to know about it.

GTA 6 trailer set to premiere on YouTube: Launch time, duration, and more

Rockstar has revealed the link Grand Theft Auto fans can use to watch the official GTA 6 trailer. It will be launched on December 5, 2023, at 9 AM ET (Eastern Time) across the world. Those who want to notify themselves when it comes out on YouTube can do so by going to the link and hitting the "Notify Me" icon on the bottom left.

Players can check out the official X (formerly Twitter) post by Rockstar (@RockstarGames) to get the YouTube link given above or click here to go there directly.

At the time of writing this article, the video amassed over 150,000 likes, and around 38,000 viewers awaited the upload. According to YouTube, the video is just 91 seconds long, which is around one minute and 31 seconds. This detail was uncovered by searching the video URL on Google.

That being said, this video is the longest reveal trailer that Rockstar Games has ever made. In contrast, Red Dead Redemption 2's video was one minute and nine seconds long, GTA 4's trailer lasted one minute and three seconds, and Grand Theft Auto 5's reveal length was one minute and 25 seconds.

Rockstar Games has enabled Live commentary mode on the video, so fans can comment and chat on the trailer only when it comes out tomorrow. As of now, the publisher hasn't revealed the official name of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. The video is simply titled "Trailer 1," as announced earlier on social media.

The trailer is expected to reveal the first glimpse into Vice City, as well as a brief idea of what the protagonists will look and sound like. In other news, there has been a GTA 6 TikTok leak that seemingly revealed a view of the city.

