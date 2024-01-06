"GTA 6 will look even more realistic on PC": Fans want Rockstar to use Path Tracing Technology on the platform

GTA 6 hasn't even been confirmed for the PC as of this writing, but fans have already begun speculating about what the game might look like on this platform. X (formerly Twitter) user @NikTekOfficial posted a tweet on January 6, 2024, suggesting the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel could look super realistic on computers with the implementation of Path Tracing Technology.

Here's what the individual said:

"GTA 6 will look even more realistic on PC if Rockstar Games implements Path Tracing Technology As much as I think that GTA 6 looked very beautiful in Trailer 1 footage, it doesn't have me as excited as for what could be coming for the PC Port...."

Path Tracing is a relatively new computer graphics technique used for creating photorealistic 3D environments with dynamic shadow, lighting, and reflections. Therefore, it might enhance GTA 6's visual effects, which already look very impressive.

Fans believe GTA 6 could look even more realistic with Path Tracing implemented on PC

X user @NikTekOfficial believes that if Rockstar Games implements Path Tracing in Grand Theft Auto 6 on the PC, this title could look more realistic than it does in its first official trailer.

One of the images has two pictures comparing ray tracing and Path Tracing. Although the difference is very subtle, the image with the latter looks a lot more crisp.

A comparison between Ray Tracing and Path Tracing (Image via X/@NikTekOfficial)

This is probably why @NikTekOfficial wants Rockstar to implement Path Tracing in GTA 6 on PC. Some users agreed with the suggestion, citing Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 as an example of how good video games can look with Path Tracing enabled.

Some reactions to @NikTekOfficial's tweet (Images via X)

While the title is yet to be confirmed for the platform, Rockstar has a history of bringing new releases to consoles first. This was also seen with Grand Theft Auto 5, whose PC port's graphics was much better enhanced than what was seen in the title's original version.

Therefore, the case might be the same for its sequel. However, there is no way to say for sure if Rockstar will utilize Path Tracing in it.

Interestingly, @NikTekOfficial believes that current-gen consoles' hardware limitations could prevent Path Tracing from being implemented in the sequel. However, they also think that the next PS device might be capable of using it.

Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version features ray-traced reflections and other enhancements that weren't possible on previous consoles. Hence, the idea of Path Tracing being brought to future ports of GTA 6 is not that far-fetched.

