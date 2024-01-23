"GTA 7 in 3D Era": GTA Stars and Stripes mod for GTA San Andreas thrills fans

While most in the gaming community are looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6, an image of the GTA San Andreas Stars and Stripes mod has been thrilling fans of the series. This ambitious mod expands the map beyond its original boundaries, adding Vice City, Liberty City, and many new locations. Notably, its official website states that it aims to bring much more than just cities to the 2004 release.

A recent Reddit post showcasing the mod's map described it as Grand Theft Auto 7 in the 3D Era. For those unaware, titles like Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are set in the series' 3D Universe, whereas all titles, including and after Grand Theft Auto 4, are set in the HD Universe.

This article will cover more details about the mod.

GTA San Andreas Stars and Stripes mod impresses Grand Theft Auto fans online

Reddit user u/ignmadhav2609 uploaded an image of the map of GTA Stars and Stripes, a work in progress Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mod. As can be seen in the image above, the original map of Rockstar's 2004 title has been greatly expanded to include locations like Vice City, Liberty City, and more.

It should be noted that both Vice City and Liberty City are in their 3D Universe iterations. The Reddit post's title jokingly calls it GTA 7 in 3D Era as fans believe that Rockstar might add multiple locations in Grand Theft Auto 6's map in the future or could introduce such a concept in Grand Theft Auto 7. However, this is just wishful speculation, and nothing regarding this has been confirmed officially.

Nevertheless, fans were thrilled at the sight of this modded map that would let them explore various locations in the same game.

Interestingly, Stars and Stripes' official website mentions that the mod aims to bring not only new locations but also vehicles, weapons, interiors, purchaseable properties, and possibly even a storyline.

Additionally, there seem to be other locations besides official Grand Theft Auto cities on its map.

As stated, Grand Theft Auto Stars and Stripes is still a work in progress mod, but it is intriguing to see nonetheless. It would also be great if Rockstar could do something similar to GTA 6's story mode map, possibly even in its currently unannounced online mode via DLCs.

It will be interesting to see if the full mod comes out before Grand Theft Auto 6 releases. Fans eagerly await more trailers of the latter as they might reveal further details about its characters, plot, and gameplay features.

