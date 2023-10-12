GTA+ benefits for October 2023 revealed

GTA+ subscribers can get a new selection of benefits from October 12, 2023, to November 8, 2023. This article will cover all the rewards available at this moment. If you were a subscriber from last month, your membership should have been automatically billed. Alternatively, non-members may wish to sign up in October if they like the current offers.

It is worth noting that there is a permanent bonus for GTA+ members being allowed to play the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition whenever they want. Note that this offer is only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Apart from that, let's look at the specific benefits being offered between October 12 and November 8, 2023.

All GTA+ benefits from October 12 to November 8, 2023

The Vinewood Car Club has a new selection of vehicles for GTA+ subscribers as of the October 12 GTA Online weekly update. Here is what you can get:

Albany Brigham: Free

Free Imponte Deluxo: $4,600,000

$4,600,000 Pegassi Oppressor: $2,200,000

$2,200,000 Benefactor Krieger: $2,320,064

$2,320,064 Pfister Growler (with Limited-Time Reverse Vandal livery): $1,320,752

$1,320,752 Declasse Draugur (with Camo livery): $1,516,064

$1,516,064 Grotti X80 Proto: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 Annis Savestra: $810,696

$810,696 Pfister Comet SR: $921,640

$921,640 Vapid Retinue MK II: $1,311,504

The Albany Brigham just recently debuted. It is worth mentioning that you can get a free livery for it, even as a non-GTA+ member, by participating in the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event.

Other benefits offered by GTA+

This is an Albany Brigham with a Love Fist livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of other GTA+ bonuses offered from October 12, 2023, to November 8, 2023:

Black Oil Spill Prismatic Chameleon Paint: This can be equipped for all eligible vehicles

This can be equipped for all eligible vehicles Black Oil Spill Prismatic Chameleon Wheel Paint: This can also be equipped on certain rides.

This can also be equipped on certain rides. Free clothes: Monochrome Stipred Suit, Skeleton Bodysuit, and PRB Shirt, Shorts, and Hoodie are all included

Monochrome Stipred Suit, Skeleton Bodysuit, and PRB Shirt, Shorts, and Hoodie are all included Free Agency Armory: This is not a free Agency; you only get the Armory upgrade.

This is not a free Agency; you only get the Armory upgrade. Free Taxi rides: You only have to wait five minutes to reuse them.

You only have to wait five minutes to reuse them. Gun Van bonuses: It's marked on the map at all times. The Gun Van may also have a special discount each week

It's marked on the map at all times. The Gun Van may also have a special discount each week $500,000: This is automatically deposited to your bank.

This is automatically deposited to your bank. More free stuff: Free CEO/VIP Abilities and Vehicle Requests are also present.

Free CEO/VIP Abilities and Vehicle Requests are also present. Access to Shark Cards+: These Cash Cards pay 15% more than their default counterparts.

These Cash Cards pay 15% more than their default counterparts. 2x money and RP: This offer is for Judgement Day and Halloween Deathmatches.

This offer is for Judgement Day and Halloween Deathmatches. 75% off the cost for all ammo: This can be helpful if you need to restock all weapons.

This can be helpful if you need to restock all weapons. 40% off the cost of all Alien Weapons: This applies to the Widowmaker, Unholy Hellbringer, and Up-n-Atomizer.

Don't forget that you can download any of the GTA Trilogy games at no cost. This benefit will continue to be available in the future months, much like how players always get $500,000, access to Shark Cards+, and free CEO/VIP Abilities every month. Whether these rewards are worth it or not is up to you. Some players may find the current selection much more valuable than past months.

