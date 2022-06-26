GTA games on Android seemingly removed from Play Store, fans expect Definitive Edition launch

According to reports, the GTA Trilogy ports on Android are currently missing from the Play Store. This has led a number of players to believe that Rockstar might be getting ready to release the Definitive Edition Trilogy on mobile devices.

Rockstar had initially planned an early 2022 release for the games on Android and iOS, but a plethora of issues on the PC and console versions delayed this. As of now, there hasn't been any official explanation for this sudden removal of the mobile games.

GTA games' disappearance from the Play Store might be tied to Definitive Edition's launch

Some Redditors have discovered that the mobile ports for the 3D Universe GTA games are missing from the Play Store. Reddit user u/plssendsomegoodmemes found out that opening the Rockstar Games catalogue on the app only shows the GTA 5 manual and Bully: Anniversary Edition.

Other players responded with claims that this could be a sign of an imminent Definitive Edition release on smartphones. Their reasoning for this is that Rockstar did the same before launching the remastered trilogy on PC. All the earlier Steam editions of the trilogy were removed from the store and replaced with the remastered versions.

However, this hasn't been the case for all Android users. Many other Redditors have reported that the games are still available for them. Some have also found that the games are individually present in the Store, but invisible in the Rockstar Games catalogue.

Is there any concrete proof of the remastered trilogy's launch on mobile?

The strangest thing is that this isn't limited to the original 3D Universe trilogy. Rockstar Games has also released other games on Android, like GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA Chinatown Wars. These games are nowhere to be found either, indicating that this discovery could be nothing more than a glitch.

Rockstar has also released some applications like a companion app for Red Dead Redemption 2 and the infamous iFruit app for Grand Theft Auto 5. In the screenshot posted by u/plssendsomegoodmemes, these apps are nowhere to be seen either.

This seems to indicate that this whole fiasco could be nothing more than a glitch. However, there's also a remote possibility that the developers are indeed preparing to launch the Definitive Edition Trilogy on mobile. If this is the case, the other games and apps could have vanished due to some minor issues, and might return soon.

Rockstar Games hasn't said anything about any of this as of yet, so interested fans should hold off until an announcement is made.

