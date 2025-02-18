GTA Liberty City Preservation Project's takedown might not be genuine, says World Travel

GTA Liberty City Preservation Project was one most impressive mods to have surfaced in recent times. It ported over Grand Theft Auto 4's map to Grand Theft Auto 5, along with traffic, NPCs, interiors, and lots of other details. It quickly garnered a lot of praise from the gaming community. However, it was not long before the mod's creator, World Travel, had to take it down.

In January 2025, World Travel stated (on the mod's official Discord server) that they had decided to take down GTA Liberty City Preservation Project after speaking with Rockstar Games. However, after the emergence of a report claiming management issues at FiveM after it was acquired by Rockstar, the creator feels uncertain about the takedown request being genuine.

GTA Liberty City Preservation Project creator talks about the mod's removal process and expresses doubts about the takedown being genuine

World Travel's new statement in question (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

According to a new statement by World Travel, a Rockstar Games representative politely asked for the mod links to be taken down, stating that the legal team had an issue with it.

The mod creator even spoke about having two Zoom meetings with this representative, along with back-and-forth emails, before the latter became unresponsive.

Interestingly, World Travel stated that they found a paid Liberty City mod having props from Grand Theft Auto 4, custom scenarios, bug fixes, animated signs, and lots of other features, describing it as a "strange coincidence" in the statement.

World Travel then emailed the Rockstar representative mentioned above about the same, who claimed to have forwarded it to the "enforcement teams." However, GTA Liberty City Preservation Project's creator has expressed doubts regarding it.

The claims of FiveM reportedly suffering from management issues seem to have also contributed to these doubts. According to a recent report, Cfx.re (the team behind FiveM) allegedly faced internal conflicts after being acquired by Rockstar Games. Even the December 2023 GTA 5 source code leak was allegedly an inside job as per this report.

Rockstar Games is yet to comment on the FiveM report. However, World Travel feels it might be correct, and is now uncertain about the GTA Liberty City Preservation Project takedown request being genuine.

