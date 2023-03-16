GTA Online adds new Ocelot Virtue drip-feed car with the latest Last Dose update

With the release of GTA Online's Last Dose DLC update, Rockstar Games has finally released the fan favorite Ocelot Virtue electric today on March 16, 2023. Teased in the official Last Dose trailer that was uploaded to Rockstar's YouTube channel a few weeks ago, the Ocelot Virtue can be obtained free of cost in the game.

Players can unlock the electric hypercar by completing all of the five Last Dose missions that have been released with the DLC. Apart from the standard version, they can unlock another version of the car by acquiring Dr. Isiah Friedlander's personal Ocelot Virtue, which will be featured as an Imani Tech vehicle.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New vehicle

- Eudora ($1,250,000)



‍♂️Last Dose Missions are live



Receive Dr. Friedlander's Virtue as a gift by completing both First Dose and Last Dose missions as a host.



Cardigan Shirts & Designer Jeans Clothing available

It can only be unlocked by completing the entire First Dose and Last Dose missions in GTA Online. Given the option to obtain the Ocelot Virtue for a little extra work at no additional cost, it certainly seems like a good choice for players to unlock this car.

If they're unable to unlock the car for free, the Virtue is also available in Legendary Motorsport at a price of $2,980,000.

A short guide to GTA Online's Last Dose vehicle, the Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a 2-seater electric hypercar that has been released in GTA Online's Last Dose DLC as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed. This sleek vehicle is based on the real-life luxury car, the Lotus Evija, and runs on a large battery cell that's powered by a CVT (continuously variable transmission)/single-speed transmission.

Interestingly, this car is featured as an Imani Tech vehicle with useful modifications and added features like the Remote Control Unit, Missile Lock-On Jammer, and Slick Proximity Mines.

According to the in-game files, the car can go as high as 99.82 miles per hour (160.65 kilometers per hour). Furthermore, the Virtue is a highly customizable hypercar, including custom aerials, splitter front bumpers, diffuser rear bumpers, canards, and two styled free liveries: Jackal Racing and Ocelot Racing.

The Ocelot Virtue is a very fast, yet quiet car that runs on an electric power system and boasts great handling, according to the famous GTA vehicle logistics expert and YouTuber, Broughy1322.

The Los Santos Drug Wars drip-fed car is a great vehicle option for GTA Online players, given that it's free to obtain by simply completing the Last Dose missions. Rockstar Games has been quite generous lately with its major updates and players should make use of this opportunity as soon as possible.

