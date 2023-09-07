GTA Online Arena War event continues with double rewards this week

Rockstar Games has continued the Arena War event in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online this week. Gamers can earn double money, RP, and AP for participating in the Arena War Series. The latter features fun PvP (Player vs. Player) matches involving a variety of weaponized vehicles. Interestingly, the current GTA + perks also include twice the usual payout for this series. Combined with this week's bonus rewards, it results in 4x cash, RP, and AP for subscribers.

As Rockstar has also doubled the payout on Acid Lab sales and daily Junk Energy Skydive challenges, this week is a great time to grind the game and stock up one's Maze Bank account.

Rockstar Games continues the Arena Wars event in GTA Online, offering double rewards through September 13, 2023

The new GTA Online weekly update has continued offering double rewards for the Arena Wars Series. Players can participate in it by accessing the Rockstar Created jobs list in the pause menu and make 2x cash, RP, and AP through September 13, 2023.

There are numerous innovative multiplayer matches in the Arena War Series, with each providing twice the usual payout this week. Here is a list containing all of their names:

Carnage

Flag War

Games Masters

Here Come the Monsters

Hot Bomb

Tag Team

Wreck It

Buzzer Beater

Bomb Ball

These PvP matches involve armored and weaponized vehicles such as the Annis ZR380, HVY Scarab, and more. Players can buy an Arena War Workshop to purchase these rides and customize them to their liking.

That said, owning this workshop or Arena War vehicles is not necessary for participating in most of the Arena War Series matches. GTA Online gives players a few default Arena War vehicles to choose from right before any match starts.

However, the Arena Workshop is mandatory for registering AP, similar to the LS Car Meet Reputation. Collecting AP helps in unlocking special rewards and even the Trade Prices of certain cars.

In addition to double rewards on the Arena War Series, Rockstar Games has doubled the Acid Lab sell mission as well as Junk Energy Skydive payouts. Furthermore, players can win the Grotti Stinger GT from the Diamond Casino Podium this week.

