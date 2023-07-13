GTA Online Armored Trucks are back: Everything you need to know

GTA Online's July 13 update brought back Armored Truck, an old random event that involves stealing cash from a Stockade. It originally came out in 2013 but was removed on September 15, 2015. That means players haven't been able to participate in this content for almost eight years. Many gamers have never even experienced this activity even once in their life, so let's cover the basics.

In an Armored Truck job, your goal is to use a Sticky Bomb on the Stockade's back to force its rear doors open. Subsequently, a briefcase will drop out, so pick it up to complete the random event. Note that two guards will be in the vehicle, but taking them out is optional.

GTA Online update reintroduces Armored Trucks

This map should help make finding this random event much easier (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There are ten possible spawn locations for this random event to occur, all of which are marked on the above map. If GTA Online players get near one of these areas, they may see a blue dot appear on their minimap. That indicates the random event is live.

The Stockade Armored Trucks will only appear if the player has been in a session for at least 16 minutes. If you use a Sticky Bomb on the back of these vehicles, a briefcase containing $25,000 will appear on its floor. Some weekly updates will double that amount, meaning players could theoretically obtain $50,000 instead.

Gamers could get a two-star Wanted Level for participating in this random event, but that's hardly a detriment in the current meta.

Other details about the Armored Truck event in GTA Online

Cash and RP are the only rewards you get for stealing from an Armored Truck in GTA Online. There is no bonus for obtaining that vehicle from all ten locations. The amount of cash involved in these jobs is pretty small for the current meta, but some players might feel nostalgic for this activity. This is because it's similar to how the random event worked back in 2013.

Here are the ten locations for Armored Truck events shown in the above video:

LSIA El Burro Heights Pillbox Hill Vinewood Hills Burton Del Perro Chumash Grand Senora Desert Grapeseed Paleto Bay

Remember, the truck can spawn randomly in any of those ten spots. There is no guarantee that you will find the vehicle in any of them since it's a random event.

Are Armored Trucks worth it in GTA Online?

Some players will enjoy this content (Image via Rockstar Games)

The amount of cash earned through this activity is small, especially outside of weekly updates that double it. However, it only takes a few seconds to complete if a player is lucky enough to spawn the Stockade. Thus, completing this content is advisable if it's around.

Actively looking for it across all ten locations isn't really worth the effort. Thankfully, much of GTA Online's content is scattered across its map, meaning gamers may get an opportunity every now and then to rob an Armored Truck while they're doing something else.

Doing this content is best when the GTA Online weekly update doubles its rewards. Players who don't participate won't miss anything except money, which is easily obtainable elsewhere.

