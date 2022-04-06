GTA Online background update patches RP Payphone glitch

GTA Online recently released a background update that fixed several issues, with the infamous RP Payphone glitch being one of them. For those that don't know, the Payphone Hit, The Popstar, had an exploit where people could farm a ridiculously high amount of RP extremely quickly.

It could be done by pinning down the pop star with a vehicle in a certain position, so the wheels would be on his back (they shouldn't see 250 RP popping up all the time). Unsurprisingly, some GTA Online players reached Rank 8,000 through this method.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Fixed a bug with friendly NPCs - Escape Escort

- Whiteboards are now hidden during Security Contract - Liquidize Assets likely to fix a bug

- Patched RP Payphone glitch

- [PC] Invite Spam has been addressed as of yesterday

This glitch has been around since mid-February 2022, but it no longer seems to be available, according to Tez2. It worked for all versions of the game, making it a convenient way for low-Rank players to rank up. Fortunately for them, there has been no mention of Rockstar Games banning people for it today.

Similarly, there are no reports of players losing their Ranks today over this patch. Rockstar Games usually bans people for GTA$-related glitches, but RP glitches are minor. Still, gamers will be unable to execute the RP Payphone glitch from this day onward.

It's also worth mentioning that there are other fixes in this background update.

Recent GTA Online background update patches the RP Payphone glitch (The Popstar)

The Popstar is still a mission in GTA Online, but it won't be providing a ridiculous amount of RP through this exploit anymore. Gamers who missed farming this exploit will have to resort to other methods if they want to grind some Ranks.

Another necessary fix in this background update was the Invite Spam on PC being addressed (technically, it happened yesterday). PC players should already be aware that the game is prone to glitches, mods, and other exploits. This one, in particular, was incredibly annoying (often coming from a user named ballstorture, no less).

It's not exactly clear how Rockstar Games has fixed this issue, but several gamers hope that they will take GTA Online's security flaws more seriously. As with The Popstar fix, Rockstar Games has not announced this part of the background update.

This background update also fixed a small error with friendly NPCs' AI in the mission Escape Escort. On a related note, whiteboards vanish in Security Contract: Liquidize Assets. Whether Rockstar Games will comment on it or not remains to be seen.

