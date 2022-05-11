GTA Online last-gen bugs fixed as Rockstar rolls back latest update

Fans have been eagerly waiting for a new GTA Online update that would introduce new features, storylines, or even some new missions for players to do. And to their surprise, their wish did come true, but not like how they imagined it would be.

Rockstar Games released a background update for GTA Online on May 10 to fix some issues regarding cutscenes in the game, one of them being Cris Formage's death cutscene, which GTA Online players see when they die for the first time in the game.

But unexpectedly, this update caused a lot of bugs and glitches for players playing on PC/PS4/Xbox One. The bugs ranged from forcing players to rewatch and replay old cutscenes and missions to not being able to open the Rockstar Games launcher.

But after an explosive outcry from fans because of this update, Rockstar Games has acknowledged the problem. They have successfully fixed the situation.

Rockstar Games fixes issues regarding the latest background update for GTA Online

Bugs GTA Online players discovered following this update

Tez2 @TezFunz2



One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.

#GTAOnline The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix. The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.#GTAOnline

The most common issue players face from this update is that they are forced to replay all the mission tutorials and rewatch all the old cutscenes.

Players were also getting unnecessary waypoints that prevented them from doing anything else. Also, when they reached those waypoints, they would find nothing there.

Some players have even reported issues in the single-player mode of Grand Theft Auto 5. Switching characters took a long time, and errors have been discovered in the director's mode, where players have trouble shortlisting actors.

Other major bugs are listed below:

On PC, apartments, garages, and offices disappeared

Doomsday heist is not working

Players are forced into missions that they can't start

Survival missions keep replaying tutorials

Players are unable to get their car back from Johnny the mechanic

Players are not getting funds from doing contact missions

Players expected Rockstar to repair the invisible wall malfunction at the airport, as well as faulty job invites, broken bookmarks, and playlists. Instead, with this update, they only got more issues, but it got fixed rather quickly in the end.

Rockstar Games fixed the latest background update for GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.

#GTAOnline The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix. The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.#GTAOnline Update: Rockstar has rolled back the background update to a previous version 5 hours ago. Thus the issues shall no longer occur. Update: Rockstar has rolled back the background update to a previous version 5 hours ago. Thus the issues shall no longer occur.#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

Rockstar Games has swiftly rolled back the background update to a previous version. Thus, fixing the majority of these bugs and glitches.

It is possible that the developers were paying close attention to their fans this time and quickly recognized what seemed to be the problem.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar