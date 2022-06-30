GTA Online celebrates Independence Day in latest weekly update through 3x bonuses, discounts, and rewards

Rockstar has just released this week's weekly update for GTA Online, and the theme is based on the 4th of July. Currently, there are several Independence Day-themed offerings for players. This includes a 3x cash bonus on Independence Day Land Races, a free Sovereign motorcycle and Patriot parachute, and a 50% discount on the Liberator monster truck.

All Independence-themed apparel is also being offered for 50% less.

GTA Online Independence Day event week: Themed activities, freebies, and discounts

Independence Day Land Races

Independence day activities include a couple of land-based races that were first introduced in GTA Online alongside a 4th July-themed update. Playing any of these races this week will grant a 3x cash bonus in GTA Online. There is no RP bonus, which means that any RP gained by participating in these races won't be more than the usual amount.

Below is a list of every Independence Day Land Race, along with the minimum necessary rank and the number of participants:

Across the Wilderness: Rank 1, 1-8 players.

Rank 1, 1-8 players. Mud, Sweat and Gears: Rank 8, 1-8 Players.

Rank 8, 1-8 Players. Swamp Monster: Rank 15, 1-8 Players.

Rank 15, 1-8 Players. Tour the Lake: Rank 8, 1-8 Players.

Rank 8, 1-8 Players. We Have Lift-off: Rank 8, 1-8 Players.

All these races can be accessed from the in-game Jobs menu.

The Sovereign motorbike

The Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign will be completely free of cost this week. Players can buy this motorcycle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It usually costs $120,000 and isn't really a popular choice among players, but a free vehicle is always welcome.

It handles very similarly to the Bagger and performs just like the Police Bike. Although its peak speed is outstanding, its acceleration is far from satisfactory. The performance improvements available at Los Santos Customs help the motorcycle a lot because they are largely focused on acceleration.

Moreover, due to its weight, the motorbike is less agile and maneuverable than other, lighter bikes in GTA Online. It features a wide turning radius, as one would expect from a road-cruiser motorcycle.

The Vapid Liberator

The Liberator is an Independence Day-themed vehicle that is on discount this week. It's a monster truck with a respectably high speed that enables it to keep up with practically all ordinary automobiles in GTA Online. It handles surprisingly well, considering how steady it is at high speeds and how easily it maintains control.

The tires of the car are entirely resistant to all kinds of damage, including fall damage. Even when falling upside down, it does not explode when it hits the ground. Due to its four-wheel steering, the Liberator has a remarkable turning radius for the car, which is especially evident at lower speeds.

The truck has an extremely high damage tolerance, making it very difficult to destroy. However, one sticky bomb may still blow it up. The truck can easily crush some vehicles and do aerial maneuvers. It is currently being sold at a 50% discount during this event week.

Other rewards

GTA Online is offering 3x bonus cash and RP for playing Business Battles, and the Event Cargo items from these battles are also patriotic-themed. These include four caps and one t-shirt:

Statue of Happiness Top

Pisswasser Beer Hat

Benedict Beer Hat

Patriot Beer Hat

Supa Wet Beer Hat

GTA Online players will also get a Patriot parachute for free this week. This can be found at Ammu-Nation, just like every other parachute.

