How to play Business Battles in GTA Online

GTA Online's latest weekly update has bought different cars, prizes, double RP, and cash bonuses.

But the most attractive deal is the triple cash and RP from Business Battles, useful for any GTA Online beginner trying to earn a good amount of extra cash and RP points.

What are Business Battles in GTA Online?

Business Battles are a freemode event available in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the After Hours update and expanded upon in the Los Santos Summer Special update.

Any player can participate in Business Battles at any time. They are not required to be members of a criminal gang. On the other hand, these events will be highly beneficial to CEOs and MC Presidents.

Business Battles will be activated every 15 minutes as long as three gamers are not participating in freemode tasks. These GTA Online events will vary between 20 and 30 minutes.

How to play Business Battle

Gamers in Business Battles need to steal various goods to employ in their Nightclub Warehouse. Business Battles appear to replace Dead Drop and Moving Target, both deleted in the After Hours update, and follow a similar pattern.

There's a 20-minute downtime between the completion of one activity and the start of the next. This event alternates with either a freemode challenge or an event. All actions will be triggered in GTA Online sessions with at least three people outside at the time.

Various Business Battles entail reaching, stealing, and delivering multiple types of Nightclub Warehouse Goods, such as Cargo, Weapons, and Products (Cocaine, Meth, Weed, Fake Cash, and Forged Docs), as well as unique Event Cargo.

Types of mission players can choose to do

There are a total of 13 missions in Business Battles. If players want to get their special cargo back in GTA Online, they'll have to fight lots of opponents.

The following is a list of all the missions users can do:

Car Meet : Steal/recover a vehicle and bring it back to a garage

: Steal/recover a vehicle and bring it back to a garage Showroom : Hack a security panel, then take the vehicle back to a garage

: Hack a security panel, then take the vehicle back to a garage Assassination : Eliminate targets, retrieve the vehicle, and deliver it to its destination

: Eliminate targets, retrieve the vehicle, and deliver it to its destination Vehicle Export : Find a truck, blow off the rear door, and steal the goods inside

: Find a truck, blow off the rear door, and steal the goods inside Parked Cars : Look for a parking lot, steal the cargo, and deliver it to a garage

: Look for a parking lot, steal the cargo, and deliver it to a garage Pick-Up : Steal or recover the cargo, then store it in a garage

: Steal or recover the cargo, then store it in a garage Mercenary/Gang Assault : Go to a specific base, eliminate the mercenaries there, and take back the cargo

: Go to a specific base, eliminate the mercenaries there, and take back the cargo Merryweather Drop : Eliminate mercenaries, use a flare within the drop zone, then steal the cargo when it arrives

: Eliminate mercenaries, use a flare within the drop zone, then steal the cargo when it arrives Joyrider : Find a random joyrider and steal his vehicle

: Find a random joyrider and steal his vehicle Police Station : Go to a station, find a police laptop, steal the cargo, they lose the cops

: Go to a station, find a police laptop, steal the cargo, they lose the cops Aircraft Carrier Assault : Steal the cargo from the USS Luxington

: Steal the cargo from the USS Luxington Factory Raid : Go to a specific location, hack the security panel, then steal the cargo

: Go to a specific location, hack the security panel, then steal the cargo UFO Battle: Go to Fort Zancudo to find Spaceship Parts, then lose the cops

