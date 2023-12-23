GTA Online Chop Shop update adds solo money glitch by mistake

GTA Online recently got a major update called The Chop Shop, which added a plethora of new content to the game. This includes the Salvage Yard, a fresh type of property, Vehicle Robberies, a novel mission started from the Salvage Yard, new vehicles, and more. However, it also brought back an old exploit that was patched out before. This allows solo players to make over a million GTA$ in under an hour.

In fact, those who grind a certain mission using this bug can keep making money indefinitely. So here's how GTA Online solo players can make millions with a simple money glitch.

GTA Online Chop Shop update solo money glitch gives millions

The Chop Shop update for GTA Online put a money glitch back into the mix that was fixed earlier. This involves the Auto Shop and the Contracts that it offers. Players can repeatedly play the same Contract and keep making money without any cooldown. The best one for this exploit is The Union Depository Contract because it's the highest-paying. So here's what players need to do to exploit this solo money glitch:

Find a custom Playlist with The Union Depository Contract in it, and bookmark it. Register as a Boss and then go to your Auto Shop. Go to your bookmarked Playlist and start the Contract. The Contract will give you around $270,000 every time it's finished. For the best results, set your Spawn location to the Auto Shop and find a new session every time the Contract ends to respawn inside the property.

The description of the following video has links to the custom Playlist for every platform. It should be noted that these are official Rockstar Social Club links where players need to add the custom Playlist to their game.

Rockstar often patches out unintentional glitches left behind by a Grand Theft Auto Online update. As such, players should note that this glitch might also get fixed, and it may not work when they try it out themselves. They should also note that exploiting money glitches in Grand Theft Auto Online may lead to a ban, which can even be permanent if it's a repeat offense.

The Chop Shop update comes with several Vehicle Robbery missions that players can use to make some dough. The reward for each of these mini-heists is a custom GTA Online vehicle, which can then be sold for money. All these missions come with a setup cost except for the first one, The Gangbanger Robbery.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you find the money glitch to be working? Yes No 0 votes