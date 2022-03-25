GTA Online discounts for this week (March 24-30)

GTA Online players can always look forward to weekly discounts, especially if they want faster cars.

The game resets every Thursday, so players get a different selection of discounts. Right now, Rockstar Games is focusing on high-speed vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update. Whether it's the Calico GTF or the Comet S2, players will reach breakneck speeds in no time.

GTA Online players have until March 30 to claim these discounts. That's when the game will reset, so players should act fast if they want these vehicles. Even a 30% discount can save a good amount of money.

Here are the GTA Online discounts for this week (March 23 - 30, 2022)

GTA Online mostly offers vehicle discounts every week, with the occasional property thrown in there. However, this week is primarily focused on cars, so there won't be any property discounts.

Vehicle price cuts

Seven vehicles are currently being sold at discounted prices this week. Most of them are from the Los Santos Tuners update. Without further ado, here are their respective discounts:

Rockstar Games wants more players to focus on expanding their vehicle collection. Speaking of which, below is a comparison between the current discounted prices and the regular ones:

Pfister Comet S2 ($1,502,400 instead of $1,878,000)

($1,502,400 instead of $1,878,000) Annis ZR350 ($1,211,250 instead of $1,615,000)

($1,211,250 instead of $1,615,000) Karin Calico GTF ($1,496,250 instead of $1,995,000)

($1,496,250 instead of $1,995,000) Dinka RT3000 ($1,200,500 instead of $1,715,000)

($1,200,500 instead of $1,715,000) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500 instead of $745,000)

($521,500 instead of $745,000) Pegassi Reaper ($1,116,500 instead of $1,595,000)

($1,116,500 instead of $1,595,000) Pfister Neon ($1,050,000 instead of $1,500,000)

GTA Online players will save a decent chunk of money in the long run.

Players can also test drive a few of these vehicles

After paying a membership fee of $50,000, players can take part in the LS Car Meet. They offer various test drives on select vehicles, with different ones added every week. Right now, this week's vehicles are sold at a discounted price. Here are the ones that players can test drive:

Pfister Comet S2 (20%)

(20%) Annis ZR350 (25%)

(25%) Karin Calico GTF (25%)

The Test Track is a good way to evaluate different vehicles without having to buy them. GTA Online players can give it a go and see if these vehicles are worth their discounted price tags. The Calico GTF is a particularly fast vehicle, so players should keep an eye out for that one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul