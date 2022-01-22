GTA Online players earn double rewards for the South Central Leak

GTA Online players who finish the South Central Leak will be rewarded handsomely this week.

Rockstar is currently doubling the normal payout for these missions. That means players will earn twice the cash and reputation points (RP). What they need to do is help out Dr. Dre with his Data Leak Missions. There are three in total, but the relevant one is the South Central Leak.

Local gangs seem to be up to no good around these parts. Franklin and his Agency have tracked a data signal for Dre's stolen phone. GTA Online players can take a look and perform their own investigation. Now is a good time to do so, since players can make some good money this week.

The South Central Leak offers double the cash and RP, so GTA Online players better get to it

Unfortunately, these rewards are limited to players who run Agencies. If a player cannot afford this property, they should try the Simeon Contact Missions instead. Without further ado, here is how players can earn double the rewards with the South Central Leak.

Players should meet the following requirements

First and foremost, GTA Online players need to buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency. However, the Data Leak Missions won't be available right away. Below are the requirements they need to meet beforehand:

Complete one Security Contract , via the Agency main computer (there are six in total)

, via the Agency main computer (there are six in total) Meet Dre in a golf club and complete the On Course mission

mission Investigate his stolen phone by completing the setup for Data Recovery

After breaking into FIB headquarters, GTA Online players can finally perform Data Leak Missions. There are three in total, but the South Central leak is the most important one this week. Players can double their rewards just by completing it.

However, the South Central Leak is broken up into multiple parts. Players first need to perform a series of investigations. Afterwards, they can finish the finale and bring home the extra cash. GTA Online will only reward players who complete the finale, not just the investigations.

A brief look at the South Central Leak

The South Central Leak mainly focuses on territorial conflict between various gangs. At first, it seems like the Ballas are responsible for stealing Dre's music. However, the Vagos later reveal themselves as the true culprits.

There are a total of three missions for the South Central Leak. The first two are investigations that can be done in Free Roam lobbies. Meanwhile, the final mission involves players taking back the stolen music:

Davis Investigation : Interrupt an ongoing deal between the Aztecas and Lost MC

: Interrupt an ongoing deal between the Aztecas and Lost MC Guest List Investigation : Protect the Families from a random Ballas attack

: Protect the Families from a random Ballas attack South Central Leak Finale: Destroy the Vagos and retrieve the stolen music files

Once the finale is completed, GTA Online players will receive their double rewards. They can keep doing these missions as many times as they want this week. The extra rewards will last until January 26, so players should complete them as soon as possible. It's an easy way to level up their current ranks.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul