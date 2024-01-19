GTA Online Drag Races set to debut next week as part of Chop Shop update

GTA Online Chop Shop update has added a lot of new content to the game already; however, some big stuff is coming to the game very soon. As announced by Rockstar Games in their latest newswire post of January 18, 2024, the Drag Races will be made available from next week onwards as part of the upcoming weekly update scheduled for January 25, 2024.

As an acceleration test, the Drag Races are generally held between modified cars over a short distance.

GTA Online Drag Races will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and PC

As seen above, Rockstar Games announced the latest GTA Online weekly update via the newswire post. In the post, there are two major things that fans can notice, one of them being the arrival of the Drag Races in Los Santos next week.

Here’s how the developer briefed about the upcoming new type of race events in the post:

“Prepare to burn out your tires, time your shifts, and leave the competition in your rearview mirror when Drag Races launch next week”

The second major thing mentioned in the Newswire post is the diminishing support for the game's PS4 and Xbox One versions. As per the developer, the Rockstar Editor will no longer work on last-gen consoles starting February 20, 2024. The following is the official explanation behind the big decision of the feature removal:

“This update will help to ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them updated with…Online additions for as long as possible.”

GTA Online Chop Shop update has already added Drift Races and made some cars compatible with the new drift tuning upgrades, so fans can expect something similar next week for participating in the Drag Races.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t shared more details about the new game mode coming next week, fans can expect the debut of a brand-new car as part of the Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content. While it’s hard to guess which one might be released next week, here’s a list of all unreleased GTA Online vehicles so far:

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Vapid Bensen (Cluckin’ Bell)

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Declasse Impaler SZ

Canis Terminus

It seems like Rockstar Games is still dedicated to improving the experience of the current game while actively working on the next title in the series.

