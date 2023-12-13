GTA Online Drift Tuning reportedly uses FiveM assets in Chop Shop update

One of GTA Online The Chop Shop update's most notable additions is the new Drift Tuning Kit, which can be applied to certain cars from the LS Car Meet. However, some are wondering if Rockstar Games might have used FiveM assets for developing this. The renowned developer acquired Cfx.re, the team behind the Grand Theft Auto 5 RP mod client FiveM, earlier this year.

It isn't known what Cfx.re is working on at Rockstar, but the acquisition has led to several policy changes on FiveM servers. It also hasn't been confirmed if they helped with the game's new drift mechanic, but X (formerly Twitter) user @berserker_yt feels this might have been the case.

FiveM assets reportedly used in GTA Online Chop Shop update Drift Tuning

Expand Tweet

X user @berserker_yt has alleged that Rockstar Games might be using FiveM's drift system for the new Drift Tuning mechanic introduced with the GTA Online Chop Shop update on December 12, 2023.

While drifting was already quite popular among players, Drift Tuning Kits further helped with the technique. The X post also features a video showcasing the game's new drifting system, which @berserker_yt feels believes is similar to FiveM's drifting.

The Drift Tuning feature can be used for the newly added Drift Races. It can be applied from the LS Car Meet in Los Santos and is only applicable to the following GTA Online drift cars at the time of writing this article:

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Annis Remus

Annis Euros

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Fathom FR36

@berserker_yt theorized that Rockstar Games might be using FiveM's development team, Cfx.re, for the Drift Tuning mechanic, which, although is unconfirmed, isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.

Rockstar acquired Cfx.re back in August 2023, and it caused a lot of speculation regarding how the developers of FiveM would be utilized at the gaming studio. FiveM's policies were also changed recently, banning real-world cars and map imports on its RP servers.

There are also speculations about FiveM assets being used to help with Grand Theft Auto 6. However, nothing about the upcoming game is known besides what was showcased in its debut trailer.

Interestingly, there are some GTA 6 on PS5 Pro rumors on the internet as well, although the console hasn't been officially announced yet.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of the aforementioned drift cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes