Rockstar working on fixing spam invites and forced spectate hack in GTA Online

Over the past few weeks, GTA Online has been full of players/bots who spam invite others. Sometimes, users are even pulled into lobbies and forced to be stuck in spectator mode.

The majority of the online community has been voicing opinions on social media. Finally, it seems Rockstar Games might be working on a fix.

Rockstar trying to fix recent lobby issues affecting GTA Online

In addition to invite spam from spoofed accounts, players are now automatically forced into other sessions to spectate other players.



In the meantime, Speyedr provided a tool to temporarily address this,

As always, industry insider TezFunz2 came in clutch regarding this news. According to them, Rockstar has taken note of this new issue plaguing the game and has already begun working on a fix.

These problems have been irritating players for a little over a week, and everyone has been complaining. The community decided to take matters into their own hands, and Speyedr came up with a temporary fix to block the invites.

What fans have been facing

GTA Online is fun to play, but certain elements in the game are annoying. Hackers and griefers are spread all over lobbies.

This new bug, which pushes gamers into spectator lobbies or sends spam invites, is just an addition to all that. A few chose to see the funny side and make a meme out of that.

The name chosen by the hacker/modder is also quite funny, and users cannot forget the name. Invites generally keep coming in every two minutes, and blocking the user on Social Club also does nothing.

The spectator mode hack pulls gamers into a particular lobby and places them all on spectate, and there is no notification/permission before this happens. Many players have not been able to play the title for a few days due to this issue.

A few individuals have also seen random spam invites from accounts with names in context to the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.

There have been quite a few fixes advertised over social media, but not all work for everyone.

GTA Online gamers will be pretty happy to hear that Rockstar is already on the path to finding a fix for this madness. Readers can see this video of a gamer continuously being pulled into spectator lobbies, failing his CPH finale multiple times.

It is either one hack or the other bothering some gamers. But quite a few are experiencing both the issues and very frequently at that, making the game unplayable.

