GTA Online Weekly Update (July 21): Why there won't be any update on Thursday

GTA Online players eagerly wait for Thursdays every week, as the discounts, bonuses, and offers in-game are refreshed. The event also unveils the new podium and prize vehicles, as well as new time trials.

However, the past two weeks have seen the same offers, cars, and discounts from Rockstar. Newer players may be confused as to why this is, however, OG fans will identify the scenario almost instantly.

The developers will not refresh the list until there are any major updates or changes to the game. This is so that they can allocate more resources where necessary. Reportedly, the Summer DLC for 2022 is just around the corner, and fans are really hyped for it.

GTA Online's DLC 1 2022 is on the way

The earlier weekly update event in GTA Online was supposed to culminate on the 18th, but due to a minor hiccup, it has been delayed till July 26. According to insiders, that is also when the DLC should drop.

However, last Thursday, Rockstar Games made minor changes to the bonuses players can avail of during the week (until July 26). Gamers can now earn double the rewards by completing Payphone Hits and also earn a bonus after finishing three missions.

What is the new Summer DLC bringing to the game?

Reputable and trustworthy industry insider Tez2 shared some information via alloc8or not long back. The leak was shared on the GTAForums site and stated the following:

The update will add 26 new vehicle slots. This does not imply 26 brand new vehicles to use, it means garage spaces to store vehicles. As experienced fans will know, a regular high-end apartment comes with a 10-car garage which also allows 3 bicycles to be stored. This could mean players will be able to own two apartments.

Two new rifles will also be added to the game. One will be called the Tactical Rifle and most likely be an AR. Whereas the other is codenamed PRCSRIFLE and fans speculate that it could be a new sniper or marksman gun.

An all-new skydiving activity will be added to GTA Online. It will also have its very own collectibles.

An unknown activity taking place outside San Andreas will also be added. This could simply be adversary modes or races in Cayo Perico.

The update is codenamed "DLC 1 2022".

Although these come from some of the most reliable sources, fans should wait for the official word and take all this with a pinch of salt.

