GTA Online gets a PC Anti-Cheat update with the latest weekly event

The new GTA Online weekly update was released yesterday, and it looks like it also upgraded security for PC players. According to a Twitter report by famous insider Tez2, Rockstar quietly added Anti-Cheat updates on the PC version alongside the weekly event. While the new update strengthened the protection from hackers, it also enabled an issue for gamers for a couple of hours.

GTA Online Anti-Cheat upgraded for PC users but with a short problem

Today's AC updates are resulting in legitimate players frequently crashing. Today, Rockstar pushed out Anti-Cheat updates on #GTAOnline PC alongside the event week.

As seen in the post above, Tez2 reported that the Anti-Cheat update released for GTA Online PC on May 5, 2023, resulted in frequent crashes for some players on the platform. The problem occurred for a few hours before Rockstar issued another update to address it.

Just two hours after the issue started, Tez2 reported that the problem had been addressed with a tunable update in the background.

Should be back to normal now.

Those who still experience the crashing are recommended to re-install the game on their PCs. Despite this issue, gamers can enjoy several money-making opportunities throughout the week.

Players can earn serious money through May 10, 2023

Plus, get territorial to earn Double Rewards playing Turf Wars, and more: Is your Hangar packed with valuables? Offload them in GTA Online Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions for 1.5X GTA$ and RP this week.Plus, get territorial to earn Double Rewards playing Turf Wars, and more: rsg.ms/d408d9b Is your Hangar packed with valuables? Offload them in GTA Online Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions for 1.5X GTA$ and RP this week. Plus, get territorial to earn Double Rewards playing Turf Wars, and more: rsg.ms/d408d9b https://t.co/cE6iNLY4JY

The latest GTA Online weekly update added a lot of bonuses to earn this week by simply playing certain game modes. Here’s a brief breakdown of all new payout boosts and rewards to claim by May 10, 2023:

2X Cash and RP

Turf Wars

1.5X Cash and RP

First Dose missions

Air Freight Cargo Missions

Last Dose missions

The Last Dose Hard Mode event continues this week, allowing gamers to unlock rare items if they haven’t already:

Black VDG Designer Jeans and Cardigan – Players must complete the mission “Checking In” on Hard difficulty Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps – They must complete the “This is an Intervention” mission on Hard difficulty A brand new finish for the Micro SMG weapon – All The Last Dose missions must be completed on Hard difficulty Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans – The mission “Unusual Suspects” must be completed on the hard settings

Pegassi Zentorno can be won by trying luck on the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino and Resort. For race enthusiasts, the Ocelot Jugular is available as a prize ride at LS Car Meet.

There’s a lot of stuff to do in the game this week, helping players in their daily hustle while they wait patiently for the GTA 6 release date.

