GTA Online to give $100k, 2x rewards on Short Trip missions

GTA Online players will not only earn double rewards for completing Short Trip missions this week, they will also get $100,000.

Rockstar Games is getting ready for the next-gen release of GTA 5, which arrives on March 15. In the meantime, GTA Online is putting the spotlight back on some familiar characters. Players can join Franklin and Lamar in a series of Short Trip missions.

From now until March 16, players will earn double the cash and reputation. Better yet, they will also receive a sum bonus of $100,000. All they need to do is login to GTA Online this week and play the Short Trip missions. They will even get a free cap for all their troubles.

GTA Online players earn several bonuses with Short Trip missions this week

Short Trip missions are a very popular feature in GTA Online. Players get the chance to play as Franklin and Lamar. However, these missions are more than just a nostalgic journey. Players will also be compensated with some great rewards.

How to get started on Short Trip missions

There are two ways that players can launch these missions. They can either look for them in the Jobs menu, or head to the Smoking Room at the Record A Studios. Of course, the former is significantly easier than the latter. Players cannot access the studios until they complete the VIP Contract.

Short Trip missions are relatively simple, since players spend most of their time driving around and shooting at people. However, they also get to listen to some witty banter with Franklin and Lamar.

Get $100,000 and some free clothing

Players will automatically receive $100,000 just by completing one Short Trip mission. It doesn't matter which one, just as long as it's done by this week. The money will be delivered to the player's bank account within 72 hours. Remember, players only have until March 16 to receive these rewards.

Short Trip missions are a reliable way to make a lot of money this week. GTA Online players will earn double the usual rewards, in addition to the sum bonus of $100,000. Players can access these missions just by looking at the Jobs menu, which makes it very convenient.

Last but not least, players will also get a free Black SA Fitted Cap. It will be sent directly to their wardrobe, so they can try it on for themselves.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

