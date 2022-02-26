GTA Online to give away free Bravado Tee this week

GTA Online players can look sporty in their free Bravado Tee, just as long as they complete a few objectives.

The shirt itself is fairly simple, with a red bull logo plastered over a white background. However, the Bravado Tee is a means to an end. The main reason players should get the shirt is because they can make a lot of money doing so. All they have to do is work for a Celebrity Solutions Agency.

GTA Online players can get the free shirt just by completing a Security Contract. Not only will they get the Bravado Tee, but they will also earn double the rewards. From now until March 2, players should take advantage of these great deals. The free shirt is just a cherry on top of the sundae.

The Bravado Tee is available at no additional costs this week in GTA Online

Players can make a bold fashion statement with their new Bravado Tee. However, they need to complete a Security Contract beforehand. The good news is that GTA Online is offering bonuses and discounts to make it easier.

How to complete a Security Contract

First, players will need to buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency. They can do so by visiting the main website for Dynasty 8 Executive. GTA Online has four locations in total, with prices that range from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000. However, for the rest of the week, the game is currently selling these properties at 25% off.

Players should also be registered as a CEO or MC President. After speaking with Franklin Clinton, they can now access Security Contracts on the main computer. There are six contract types in the game to choose from.

By completing a single contract, players will be given the free Bravado Tee. Better yet, players will also earn double the money this week. It's a reliable source of income for anybody running the Agency.

Security Contracts also provides in-game bonuses

GTA Online players can gain access to various features just by completing Security Contracts. For instance, they can progress through the Contract DLC story by unlocking the Dr. Dre missions.

Players can also get trade prices for select vehicles, depending on how many contracts are completed. One example is the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, which requires 15 contracts to unlock.

A free Bravado Tee is a very nice bonus, but it isn't the main reason to complete Security Contracts. Of course, it always feels good not having to pay for something.

