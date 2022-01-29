GTA Online players can win a free Karin Previon in this week’s Prize Ride Challenge (January 27 - February 2, 2022)

GTA Online players can start revving their engines since this week's Prize Ride Challenge includes a free Karin Previon.

Players may remember this classic vehicle from GTA San Andreas. It made its return back in the Los Santos Tuners update of 2021. While it's not the fastest tuner car, it has very good drifting capabilities. GTA Online players who like to drift will find some use for this vehicle.

The Previon normally costs $1,490,000 at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos (with a trade price of $1,117,500). However, skilled racers can make it easier on themselves by winning the Prize Ride Challenge instead. This article will take a look at what needs to be done.

GTA Online to give away free Karin Previon, just by completing the Prize Ride Challenge this week

Players have until February 2 to complete this particular challenge. However, GTA Online requires players to apply for membership in the LS Car Meet. This is where they can partake in the Prize Ride Challenge.

How to win this week's Prize Ride Challenge

GTA Online players must first head to the LS Car Meet, then partake in the LS Car Meet Series races. Players need to find their way into the top three, all within three consecutive days.

They still have a good amount of time to get it done since the Prize Ride Challenge ends on February 2. Even if they don't win the Prize Ride Challenge, players will still gain money and reputation. Their efforts will almost certainly not be in vain.

When players meet all the objectives, a free Previon will be sent directly to their garage. As long as there is enough room, the players should be good to go. They can start upgrading their new vehicle to their heart's content.

Overall performance

The Previon is exceptionally good at making turns, thanks to its tight handling. It's also very safe to use for beginners. GTA Online players will also appreciate that Rockstar is giving some attention to coupes, since it's a very underrated class.

However, the Previon is mostly decent in terms of top speed. Vehicle expert Broughy1322 says it can go 115.50 miles per hour, at least in a straight line. Nonetheless, it's one of the better vehicles in its class.

Players should consider the Previon if they want to have a world-class coupe. This is quite the collector's item for car enthusiasts.

