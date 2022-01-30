GTA Online offers 40-50% discounts on MC clubhouses and businesses this week

GTA Online bikers should head to the black market for some really good deals on properties.

For the rest of the week, Rockstar will be giving away clubhouses and businesses, with discounts ranging from 40% to 50%. GTA Online is allowing MC Presidents to shine under these conditions. They can pursue their criminal aspirations without having to overpay on properties.

Bikers are given a lot of love in this weekly update. Now they can expand their operations with various MC businesses. Whether it's w**d farms or document forgery, these activities are now sold at half price. This is the perfect time for GTA Online players to get started.

For this week only, GTA Online players get a 40-50% discount on MC clubhouses and businesses

There is a long road ahead for the outlaw lifestyle. GTA Online players will have to financially invest in their clubhouse if they want to go anywhere. Fortunately, Rockstar is making it slightly easier with a few special deductions.

These are the discounts

MC Presidents prefer to live on the other side of the law. They will need to consult with the black market if they want to build their clubhouse.

For the rest of the week, Rockstar will offer the following discounts for properties and upgrades:

Biker Clubhouses (40% off)

(40% off) Forgery Business (50% off)

(50% off) Forgery Business Upgrades (50% off)

(50% off) W**d Farms (50% off)

(50% off) W**d Farm Upgrades (50% off)

In order to buy a clubhouse, players must go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There are 12 clubhouses in total, with prices that range from $200,000 to $495,000 (depending on the layout).

Meanwhile, players can use the The Open Road marketplace to buy MC businesses, such as w**d farms and document forgery.

Players can also earn double rewards with Biker Bonuses

Whenever there are weekly discounts, special bonuses are not far behind. For the next few days, biker activities will yield more rewards than usual:

Bike races (3x rewards)

(3x rewards) MC Club Work (2x rewards)

(2x rewards) W**d and forgery sell missions (2x rewards)

The last point is very relevant, since players can make a return on these investments. These MC businesses not only sell at half price, they also offer double the rewards. It won't take long for GTA Online players to provide themselves with a steady income.

However, it should be noted that w**d farms are more profitable than document forgery. Players should definitely stick to those farms as a business.

