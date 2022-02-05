GTA Online to give 20-30% discounts on select vehicles this week

GTA Online players can save a good amount of money with this week's discounts.

From now until February 9, Rockstar will cut down the price of select vehicles and properties. GTA Online is already offering Tuner Bonuses, with a strong focus on those vehicle missions.

As a result, most of these discounts also apply to tuners themselves. Now is a good time to check out what's on sale.

Whether it's the Übermacht Cypher or the Emperor Vectre, this article will provide a complete list of this week's discounts. Of course, it doesn't just extend to vehicles and properties, but also a few select weapons. Players should keep an eye out for anything interesting.

GTA Online discounts range from 20-30% this week, so players could save a little bit of money

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races

• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports

• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client Jobs



• 2X LS Car Meet Rep on Pursuit Series Races

• Double Rewards on Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports

• 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client Jobs

Plus Sumo returns with 2X Rewards, and more:

Tuner vehicles are the main focus for this week's event, along with their respective properties and missions. Remember, these special deals will only last until February 9. Here's what GTA Online players should know about these discounts.

Here is the complete list of this week's discounts

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Auto Shops (+Renovations)



25% Off

- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)



Log in unlock: White Born x Raised Tee

30% Off
- Auto Shops (+Renovations)

25% Off
- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)

Log in unlock: White Born x Raised Tee

#GTAOnline

The following discount may be useful to players running a Celebrity Solutions Agency (along with the Armory):

Compact EMP Launcher (25% off)

Meanwhile, GTA Online players can also buy auto shops at a slightly cheaper rate, which can be useful for tuner missions:

Tuners Auto Shop (30% off)

(30% off) Tuners Auto Shop modifications and upgrades (30% off)

Finally, players can enjoy the following discounts on select vehicles, which range from sports cars to military jets:

Vapid Peyote Custom (20% off)

(20% off) Coil Cyclone (25% off)

(25% off) Dewbauchee Vagner (25% off)

(25% off) Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom (30% off)

(30% off) Übermacht Cypher (30% off)

(30% off) Emperor Vectre (30% off)

(30% off) Pfister Astron (30% off)

(30% off) Western Besra (30% off)

Some of these vehicles are fairly recent to GTA Online, while others have been around for a while. Either way, players should take advantage of this special offer, since they only have until next week.

Los Santos Tuners is getting a little bit of love

Most of these discounts are related to various tuner vehicles from the last DLC update. For example, one can use the auto shop to customize their latest rides. Rockstar definitely wants players to get their money's worth here, especially if they are into the tuner scene.

Players should also take advantage of the free bonuses this week. Most tuner missions will double their usual payout. In conjunction with this week's discounts, players can spend their money wisely.

