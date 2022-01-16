How to get the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket for free in GTA Online

GTA Online players who complete a Short Trip mission will receive a free Pastel Green Smoking Jacket.

This stylish coat was originally an unlockable item for the 2017 Easter event. GTA Online players now have another chance to snag this snazzy jacket. All they have to do is run an Agency and complete a VIP Contract. They will then be given access to the Short Trip missions.

Players can show off this rare item to all their friends and enemies. Identifiable by its powdered color scheme, this jacket will definitely stand out in public lobbies. Players shouldn't miss their chance to get the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket. Now is the time to meet up with Franklin and Lamar.

GTA Online players can sport some new threads with the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket

If players are interested in updating their wardrobe, they can always try to get the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket. This article will cover the basis of what needs to be done, since it's free otherwise.

Complete a Short Trip mission

Before a player can even get started on a Short Trip mission, they need to meet these requirements:

They must buy an Agency property (which ranges from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000)

Afterwards, they must complete a Security Contract which unlocks the next part

Now they have to complete all the VIP Contract missions for Dr. Dre

After a few hours, Franklin will invite the player to the Record A Studios

Once the player arrives at Record A Studios, they will be given the chance to play as Franklin and Lamar. GTA Online refers to these moments as Short Trip missions. When players complete a single one, they will be given the Pastel Green Smoking Jacket for free.

There are free missions in total, although players only have to do the first one:

Short Trip - Seed Capitol : Defend a warehouse from the Vagos

: Defend a warehouse from the Vagos Short Trip - Fire it Up : Head to a Vagos hideout and give them payback

: Head to a Vagos hideout and give them payback Short Trip - OG Kush: Survive an ambush from the Vagos

Not only do Franklin and Lamar get to shine, players also get a free jacket. GTA Online wants many players to try out these game modes.

Players can enjoy their free item

GTA Online players will look just like money with their new getup. It's a nice little reward for trying out the Short Trip missions. Once they are completed, players can wear their new Pastel Green Smoking Jacket.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

