GTA Online Happy Holiday Hauler event leaked ahead of Christmas update

The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC recently rolled out, and the upcoming Happy Holiday Hauler event got leaked ahead of the schedule. Rockstar Games generally releases such updates right before Christmas to give players something new to explore. However, the surprise was unveiled early due to the unexpected leak.

This leak might be upsetting for some, but most players are happy to know what the developers have in store for the future update. While the update might include several other things, the main Christmas attraction has been disclosed for the world to know.

This article will highlight the events that are part of the Chop Shop DLC drip feed.

The GTA Online Happy Holiday Hauler event is going to be fun

A screenshot of the details regarding the update (Image via X/@Floorball__)

According to @Floorball__ on X (formerly Twitter), the GTA Happy Holiday Hauler event will introduce limited-time events with exclusive rewards that Rockstar will roll out as a part of the ongoing GTA Online Chop Shop update. Players will see circles on the map that will drop one of three gifts. However, there need to be at least two players in the session to trigger this event. These gifts are:

Snacks

Ammo

Cash

Along with these items, the event will give the players The eCola Festive Sweater and The Sprunk Festive Sweater, which are exclusive to the event. While the tweet did not confirm if Rockstar Games will also bring the Christmas-themed Phantom truck with the upcoming update, players did see a glimpse of the vehicle in the video.

Players are also expecting the developers to add snow with the Christmas update as it will suit the holiday mood of the game. Fans are hoping for this to happen with the upcoming weekly update (December 21). However, Rockstar Games has not yet made any official statement regarding this matter.

This is the perfect time for all the GTA players due to the ongoing and upcoming holiday events, as well as the Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors that keep surfacing each day.

