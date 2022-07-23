GTA Online to improve Race Creator in Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online players cannot wait for the release of the new Criminal Enterprises DLC on July 26. All of the information that Rockstar Games has been releasing for this update has been getting rave reviews from both fans and critics alike.

It is amazing to see Rockstar Games taking in all of the feedback they have been getting from the fans over the years, especially regarding what should be improved in the game for a better experience.

One of the most surprising highlights of this DLC is the improvements to the Race Creator that many fans weren't even expecting. This article will provide more details about the Race Creator updates that are going to come with this DLC.

Here are all of the updates Rockstar Games mentioned in the early patch notes for Race Creator in GTA Online

Race Creator updates in GTA Online

Some of the enhancements coming to the Race Creator include increasing the Checkpoint limit, the number of players for Transform Races, and the number of fixtures that can be deleted on the most recent console generation.

Additionally, all platforms may now build RC Bandito Races with the Special Vehicle Race Creator, and more Race types now include the Ghost to First Checkpoint option.

Furthermore, more models, a new Anti Grief Ghosting option for ghost players traveling on the incorrect path, a choice to choose the precise time of day for a Race, and the ability to adjust the Checkpoint size have all been introduced to the Fixture Remover.

What is Race Creator in GTA Online?

Race Creator is part of the Content Creator feature that allows players to create their own maps for game modes, including Races, Deathmatches, Captures, and Last Team Standings. These maps can be made anywhere in San Andreas.

Players can place obstacles to help plan out the course for races. Players may transition to test mode while in content creator mode, which enables them to swap their characters and test their created maps. Before a map can be published, at least two minutes of testing (or one lap of driving) must be finished.

The GTA Online race creator also lets players add starting lines, ramps, raised sections of track, loops, tubes, and unique props like rings of fire, noises, speed boosts, stoppers, landing targets/pads, and many other stunt-race accessories.

Due to the large number of pieces, the player may additionally rotate these props using yaw, roll, or pitch. They can also turn on snapping, which instantly joins the chosen item to the closest piece. Players first need to open the race builder menu, then choose "Stunt Race" as the race type to access all of these Stunt Race props.

