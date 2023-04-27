GTA Online Issi Rally is finally out again - Price, performance, and more

The Issi Rally has returned to GTA Online, but only for a limited time. Anybody interested in acquiring this vehicle only has until May 3, 2023, to get it. There is no information on when this car will return after that date or if it will ever become a permanent addition to the game's SUV lineup. This article will cover everything that players need to know about the Issi Rally. Its price, performance, and other details will be listed below.

All performance-related stats are sourced from Broughy1322's documented data. It is worth noting that the car has an HSW counterpart, which this article will also address. Let's start with the base model first.

GTA Online's Issi Rally is back

Here is a quick rundown of what players should know about the Issi Rally in GTA Online:

Available to purchase until: May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023 Price: $1,835,000

$1,835,000 Top Speed: 116.75 mph

116.75 mph Lap Time: 1:09.219

1:09.219 Vehicle Class: SUV

For reference, this car's top speed puts it firmly in ninth place in the SUV class, while its lap time positions it in 11th in the same vehicle category. This automobile is okay from a performance standpoint, but its HSW counterpart is significantly better.

It's worth noting that there is no Trade Price or discount for this automobile. That said, anybody interested in purchasing this car can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

HSW Issi Rally

This SUV with an HSW livery (Image via GTA Wiki)

Here are the important tidbits you should know about the HSW version of this car:

Conversion Price: $450,000

$450,000 Top Speed: 138.25 mph

138.25 mph Lap Time: 1:06.066

1:06.066 Vehicle Class: SUV

Its top speed makes this automobile first place for an SUV car in GTA Online, while its lap time is ranked third place. Ultimately, the HSW Issi Rally is a pretty good vehicle for its class. Just keep in mind that the host of any race can always opt to disable HSW modifications. If that happens, then this automobile will be rather mediocre.

HSW upgrades only exist for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PS4, Xbox One, and PC players cannot get the better version of this car in GTA Online.

Is the Issi Rally worth getting in GTA Online?

An advertisement for this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main appeal of this vehicle is using its HSW version for SUV races. While this variant might be on the slower side when it comes to HSW vehicles, it's still the fastest option overall for its class. This car's main competition is the HSW Astron Custom, which has a slightly lower top speed in exchange for a much better lap time.

Anybody interested in the SUV only has until May 3, 2023, to get it. It's worth noting that a person who buys this car can keep it forever. None of the limited-time-only vehicles from the Los Santos Drug Wars update have become permanent additions to the game yet.

Still, players have nearly a week to grind for $1,835,000 if they want to get this SUV before it's too late.

