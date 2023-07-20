GTA Online Junk Energy Time Trials: Location, how to get started, rewards, and more

Junk Energy Time Trials are a new way for GTA Online players to earn some decent money daily. The July 20 weekly update introduced this feature, and it's a permanent addition to the game. Its location will change every day, but the general rewards will be consistent. Everything a player needs to know about this new gameplay feature will be present below.

The goal of a Junk Energy Time Trial involves a person driving a Junk Energy Inductor across various checkpoints, similar to how most races work in GTA Online. Players should expect to spend roughly two minutes to complete this activity. The low speed of the bicycle relative to other cars means most gamers should be able to realistically collect whatever rewards are offered that day.

GTA Online Junk Energy Time Trials: How to find the location

This is what the map icon looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Thankfully, Junk Energy Time Trials is a daily activity whose location is marked on your map at all times. If you don't know where it currently is, just pause the game and check the world map. Essentially, you need to look for a little purple bicycle icon indicating where the activity can be found in GTA Online.

Alternatively, you can use the legend on the right side and scroll down until you find this new gameplay feature; either method works.

How to get started

This is the vehicle you will be using (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: Owning a Junk Energy Inductor is not required to get started.

Once you find the location for this activity, head there. You should see a light purple mission marker next to the bicycle; press the relevant button command for your platform to start. It is worth mentioning that the par time you need to beat will be listed in that mission marker.

A player who started the Junk Energy Time Trial (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike other Time Trials in GTA Online, the Junk Energy Time Trial requires you to go through checkpoints. You will win once you reach the final marker under the designated par time. High Stamina is recommended for players who want to easily pass this activity.

To build your Stamina, just sprint around or ride a bicycle for several minutes. Most veterans should already have that skill maxed since it's one of the easiest and most natural stats to work on. Many GTA Online players don't even have to actively try to raise it as a result.

Rewards

The reward for GTA Online's Junk Energy Time Trial is $52,000. That's a solid lump of cash for an activity that only takes approximately two minutes to do. Don't forget that the location changes daily, so you could theoretically do this activity every day for this easy cash. Some GTA Online weekly updates could provide other rewards for this feature, such as a potential 2x or 3x boost.

Pay attention to the Rockstar Newswire for more details on any potential bonuses to Junk Energy Time Trials. This game is still getting new gameplay features for players to enjoy, even as they await news on the still-unannounced Grand Theft Auto 6.

