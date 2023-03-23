Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Last Dose update missions are getting a permanent payout increase with the new weekly update. Rockstar Games released five new missions last week that concluded the long-running Winter DLC. According to a popular Rockstar Games insider's tweet, the gaming industry giants have implemented a new strategy where they intentionally hand out details of the new event weeks perks ahead of its official release.

Owing to that, news of The Last Dose payout bonus was also leaked on GTAForums before Rockstar Games' official confirmation.

The Last Dose missions base payout gets permanent 25% increase in GTA Online

CentralGamingHub @CGHchannel



Double payouts:

- The First Dose

- The Last Dose

Double Rewards:

- Stash Houses

- Street Dealers

+ More!



Also, note that the standard payouts for The Last Dose have increased by more than 25%! What's coming tomorrow to #GTAOnline Double payouts:- The First Dose- The Last DoseDouble Rewards:- Stash Houses- Street Dealers+ More!Also, note that the standard payouts for The Last Dose have increased by more than 25%! What's coming tomorrow to #GTAOnline?Double payouts:- The First Dose- The Last Dose Double Rewards:- Stash Houses- Street Dealers+ More!Also, note that the standard payouts for The Last Dose have increased by more than 25%!

Rockstar Games has permanently increased the base payout value of The Last Dose update missions by 25%. Moreover, from March 23 to 29, 2023, the update missions will also be handing out double money and RP upon successful completion.

The First Dose missions too will reward players with double money and RP as part of the new event week. Hence, those still waiting to go through the 11 DLC missions have a money-making opportunity the entire week.

Players who are done with Los Santos Drug Wars can also earn the aforementioned bonus rewards by replaying all of these missions. This can be completed by stepping into the yellow mission marker inside the Freakshop.

The Ocelot Virtue (Image via Twitter @NeedForMadnessA)

Following the completion of all 11 DLC missions the first time, players will get an Ocelot Virtue supercar for free.

Rockstar Games adopt new strategy for event weeks

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar now sends out details of Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse



- 2x rewards on Stash Houses and Street Dealers.



- 2x Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions



- 2x GTA$ on Taxi Work Tomorrow in #GTAOnline - 2x rewards on Stash Houses and Street Dealers.- 2x Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions- 2x GTA$ on Taxi Work twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tomorrow in #GTAOnline: - 2x rewards on Stash Houses and Street Dealers. - 2x Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions - 2x GTA$ on Taxi Work twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BH4s8dWjlq An interesting strategy from Rockstar that started last week.Rockstar now sends out details of #GTAOnline event week early to select community sites. twitter.com/RStarUniverse/… An interesting strategy from Rockstar that started last week.Rockstar now sends out details of #GTAOnline event week early to select community sites. twitter.com/RStarUniverse/…

According to well-known Grand Theft Auto data miner, Tez2, on Twitter, Rockstar Games have started sharing details of new event weeks to certain community websites well ahead of their official announcement.

This is in accordance with the events from March 16, 2023, when details of The Last Dose update were leaked on GTAForums hours prior to its release, which occurred again earlier today.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- First & Last Dose Missions

- G's Caches

- Stash Houses

- Trap Door Adv Mode



2x GTA$

- Taxi Work

- Street Dealers



2x Supplies

- Acid Lab Resupply Missions



1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

#GTAOnline [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production#GTAOnline

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was supposed to add 13 new cars to the game, according to the drip feed. However, Rockstar Games has once again omitted the Karin Boor from another GTA Online event week.

Poll : 0 votes