GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars performed better than Criminal Enterprises DLC

During the recent quarterly Earnings Call conference of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, officials revealed that GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC performed better than its predecessor, The Criminal Enterprises DLC. According to Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the winter DLC release increased the player counts for Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant.

Additionally, Rockstar's paid subscription maintained a satisfactory streak during the period. The officials also indicated that some of the most recent changes to the multiplayer game would become the new norm of gameplay, given that the latest performance report showed exponential results.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars outperformed Criminal Enterprises DLC

Drug Wars update saw 14% increase of GTA Online players, performed better than Criminals Enterprise DLC update by 11%



On May 18, 2023, Take-Two Interactive held its Earning Call, during which Strauss Zelnick revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 had once again exceeded the company’s expectations. The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has been available for six months now, and according to Zelnick, the single-player game has seen a 14% increase in player counts, while the multiplayer version has seen a 25% increase.

These figures are from the first three weeks after the winter update. He also stated that the total player count is 11% and 20% higher in performance than The Criminal Enterprises DLC. The gaming studio achieved these results by breaking up the DLC content into several drip-feed installments, as it kept players interested for longer.

Take-Two Interactive also revealed that the exclusive release of Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S added to the overall profits made by the game to date.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games introduced a paid subscription named GTA+ on these platforms, providing players with exclusive benefits. According to Strauss Zelnick, it has also seen continued growth as many players have responded positively to the subscription model.

This has indicated that the splitting of DLCs into several drip-feed parts will continue in the upcoming updates in Grand Theft Auto Online, leaving players to speculate that the GTA 6 gameplay will follow suit.

While the DLCs have increased the number of players for Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 5 has seen a slight decline in sales compared to the previous quarter.

