GTA Online new Cerberus freemode event details announced (October 20, 2022)

Rockstar Games added a new freeroam event to GTA Online in its weekly update on October 20, 2022. All players can participate in the Cerberus, where they have to export exotic vehicles to the docks.

There are numerous challenges in the GTA Online mission, and players must constantly overcome obstacles to deliver the vehicles. The event's plot complements the ongoing Halloween event, and they should take on the task for a terrifying experience.

Things to know before playing the new Cerberus freemode event in GTA Online

The Cerberus is a free-for-all event in GTA Online. However, certain conditions must be met before the mission can be started. First, the event can occur in both Private and Public sessions, but there must be at least two active players in the lobby.

Players must spend a minimum of 16 minutes freeroaming the map and cannot be inside their apartments or other buildings. While exploring, use of helicopters, planes, boats, weaponized vehicles, and special vehicles such as the Deluxo, Oppressor Mk1, Mk2, etc. should be avoided.

An Exotic Export will spawn. Upon entering, you will be chased.



Restrictions

- No Heli, Plane, Jet, Oppressor Mk2/Mk1, Deluxo, Special Vehicle, Amphibious Car



- Lobby with 2 players or more



- May need to own Auto Shop

To trigger the mission, players also need to own an Auto Shop in GTA Online. The event can be accessed at any time of day as long as the conditions outlined above are met.

The mission will spawn an exotic vehicle with an Apocalypse Cerberus nearby. As soon as the player enters it, Cerberus will rush towards them, ramming the car repeatedly.

If players manage to flee the Cerberus, it will automatically spawn around their vehicle and keep attacking them until they die. It will chase them for a total of five minutes before breaking down and ending the event. Players who survive the first five minutes can still deliver the exotic vehicle to the docks for money.

The Apocalypse Cerberus cannot be destroyed in advance to gain an advantage. The truck is only destructible when players have entered an exotic vehicle. Once it moves from its position, players can use any explosives to destroy it. However, the vehicle is inaccessible for fans to drive.

The Cerberus freemode event can be triggered from 12 different locations across the map in GTA Online. They are:

Los Santos International Airport

El Burro Heights

Mirror Park

Strawberry

Pillbox Hill

Vespucci Canals

Pacific Bluffs

Harmony

Grand Senora Desert (Near Yellow Jack Inn)

Grand Senora Desert (Near Highway)

Grapeseed

Paleto Bay

The event was inspired by the 1971 action-thriller movie, Duel. The plot is also similar to the movie where the protagonist is chased by a truck to kill him. The freemode events are providing 3X money for this week and players can try this event for some extra cash.

