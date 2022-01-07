GTA Online players earn 2x rewards for the Nightlife Leak Finale

This week, GTA Online players should complete the Nightlife Leak Finale for double the rewards.

The Nightlife Leak is one of three Data Leak Missions from The Contract update. Dr. Dre had recently lost his music files, so GTA Online players must investigate its whereabouts. It turns out that it might be located in a casino penthouse. Players must crash the party and retrieve the stolen music copies.

Rockstar wants more players to try out the Nightlife Leak Finale. For this week only, GTA Online will double the rewards for this mission. However, eligible players must own an Agency since these missions cannot be performed otherwise. There is a decent amount of money to be made here.

GTA Online gives player incentive to play the Nightlife Leak Finale, since it offers 2x the rewards

Featuring exclusive tracks including "Gospel" (feat. Eminem) — and paying out 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long: Help Dr. Dre retrieve a copy of his stolen music in the Nightlife Leak, from GTA Online: The Contract.

This offer will last until the end of this week. GTA Online players have until then to complete the Nightlife Leak Finale. Here's what they need to know about this mission.

How to unlock the Nightlife Leak

GTA Online players need to purchase an Agency from the Dynasty 8 website. Afterwards, they need to complete one Security Contract before they can begin the VIP Contract.

Once these requirements are met, players can finally do business with Dr. Dre. His music files have been stolen and illegally distributed.

Players will first have to meet Dre at a golf course. After some rowdy golfers are dealt with, Dre hires the player to retrieve his music. They must break into FIB Headquarters to find a hard drive, which should help locate Dre's stolen phone.

GTA Online players will now have a solid lead in three different locations:

Nightlife Leak

High Society Leak

South Central Leak

Of course, the relevant one is the Nightlife Leak, which offers double the rewards for this week. Here's what this mission strand looks like in GTA Online:

The Nighclub : Head to a Triads nightclub to investigate a signal

: Head to a Triads nightclub to investigate a signal The Marina : Look for a lead by the Puerto Del Sol Marina

: Look for a lead by the Puerto Del Sol Marina Nightlife Leak: Break into a casino penthouse and retrieve the stolen music

This requires a lot of work, but it's worth it in the end. Players will be one step closer to finding Dre's music and completing the VIP Contract.

Mission objectives for the Nightlife Leak Finale

Players must track down a promoter at the Diamond Casino. The main objective is to retrieve his laptop, which contains the stolen music files. Here's how the Nightlife Leak Finale will play out in GTA Online:

Head to the casino garage, then take the elevator to a penthouse

Look for the promoter and grab his musical equipment

Chase the promoter while fighting through several guards

Use a keypad, take the elevator, then go to the VIP area

Find the promoter and retrieve his backpack

Leave the area and return to the Agency

Players can either take out the promoter or spare his life. Neither choice will have an effect on the mission itself.

Once the Nightlife Leak Finale is completed, players will be rewarded with double their earnings. This applies to their total cash amount and reputation points.

