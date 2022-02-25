GTA Online offers 3x payday for Smuggler Sell Missions

This is going to be a great week for GTA Online smugglers, since their sell missions will offer triple payouts.

Back in the Smuggler's Run update of 2017, players were given new business opportunities. They could transport illegal cargo across state lines. However, players with a Hangar would often sit on huge amounts of stock. The good news is that Rockstar Games will make it worth their while.

From now until March 2nd, Smuggler Sell Missions will be worth triple the normal price. Players will have a reliable source of income within the next week. It's a lucrative business, yet it can only be done in public sessions. There will be high risks for a much higher reward.

Earn that 3x payday with Smuggler Sell Missions in GTA Online

Smuggler Sell Missions, also known as Air Freight Cargo, allows players to export their stock to potential buyers. They will need to master their flight skills, since these missions require the use of aircraft. With a financial incentive of triple payouts, now is a great time to get started.

It's a decent way to earn money

The above video is put together in a digestable format. GTA Online players can use it as a reference guide to Smuggler Sell Missions. It won't take very long to learn the basics.

Air freight cargo normally sells for $10,000, which seems rather small at first glance. However, players will receive triple payouts this week, meaning they will earn $30,000 per crate.

How to get started

GTA Online players must first register as a CEO, VIP, or MC Club President. This will give them access to exclusive features.

To get started on Smuggler Sell Missions, players will need to buy a Hangar by visiting Maze Bank Foreclosures. There are five purchasable hangers in GTA Online:

LSIA Hangar A17 ($1,200,000)

($1,200,000) LSIA Hangar 1 ($1,525,000)

($1,525,000) Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 ($2,085,000)

($2,085,000) Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 ($2,650,000)

($2,650,000) Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 ($3,250,000)

After purchasing a hanger, players will now have to look for a laptop within the Hangar. Once they load the screen, they need to select the "Source" option. Smugglers will have to complete a few setup missions in order to obtain their cargo. Afterwards, they can try selling their newly acquired loot.

There are eight types of Smuggler Sell Missions in the game, each with a unique choice of vehicle. GTA Online players will have to complete these missions if they want the triple rewards this week.

