GTA Online players can buy the vinyl box set from CircoLoco Records

GTA Online players can get their hands on the Monday Dreamin' Vinyl Box Set from CircoLoco Records.

For those who are unaware, Rockstar Games collaborated with a party event brand known as CircoLoco. Together, they both created CircoLoco Records, which celebrates dance music culture. It was heavily featured in last year's Los Santos Tuners update, specifically on the Media Player radio station.

Music aficionados can now purchase the Monday Dreamin' Vinyl Box Set. It offers high-fidelity sounds for the best possible listening experience. GTA Online players should consider this if they're interested.

CircoLoco Records now offering complete vinyl box set for GTA Online gamers

Monday Dreamin' Vinyl Box Set features five separate discs with over 20 tracks from the Los Santos Tuners update. Each disc has its special cover for protection. Without further ado, this article will explain what's inside the box set and what players can expect.

Where to buy, who are the artists, and more

The debut compilation album was just released today. Monday Dreamin' Vinyl Box Set can be purchased from these specific websites:

Bandcamp

No Soul For Sale

GTA Online users may also find the box set in select record stores. Speaking of which, it celebrates over 20 years of CircoLoco history. Players can expect several significant songs from famous artists.

Here are a few samples of their biggest hits in the past few decades:

Lost Souls of Saturn and Tokimonsta - Revision of the Past

- Revision of the Past Rampa - The Church

- The Church Moodymann - Keep on Coming feat. CD

- Keep on Coming feat. Butch - Raindrops feat. Kemelion

- Raindrops feat. Margaret Dygas - Wishing Well

- Wishing Well Carl Craig - Forever Free

- Forever Free Sama' Abdulhadi - Reverie

- Reverie Tale of Us - Nova Two

- Nova Two tINI - What If, What Then? feat Amiture

- What If, What Then? feat Kerri Chandler - You

Rockstar also wants to remind gamers that CircoLoco Records has more in store for the rest of the year. Individuals will have to stay tuned for more. Hopefully, it will show up in the next update.

Previously, CircoLoco scattered their music via Media Sticks

In conjunction with Rockstar, CircoLoco has released several USB sticks for players to find. There are four in GTA Online, but only one is needed to unlock the Media Player radio station.

Many songs from the Monday Dreamin' Vinyl Box Set can be found here. Now players can truly enjoy these popular tracks. GTA Online is an excellent way for users to explore several different musical genres.

