How to get the Orange DJ Pooh Tee for free in GTA Online

GTA Online players can get themselves a free Orange DJ Pooh Tee, just as long as they complete a few Agency missions.

The Contract is one huge collaboration between Rockstar and various musicians. Some of them play a prominent role in the game. For example, ROSALÍA now runs her own radio station in GTA Online. Meanwhile. Dr. Dre needs to retrieve his stolen music files.

Legendary record producer DJ Pooh also joins in on the action. He plays a minor role in the story, but he does stand out with his unique shirt. GTA Online players may want the Orange DJ Pooh Tee for themselves. They have until this week to collect it, with a delivery date set for 21 January 2022.

GTA Online players will look stylish in their new Orange DJ Pooh Tee

DJ Pooh rocking his iconic shirt in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Orange DJ Pooh Tee is a very simplistic shirt. It's simply an orange t-shirt with a pair of cartoony eyes. Players can buy this popular shirt in real life, but they can also get it for free in GTA Online. All they have to do is run an Agency and perform a few missions.

These are the requirements

Starting this week, Rockstar is giving away the Orange DJ Pooh Tee. Players will receive one just by meeting Dr. Dre at the Golf Club. Here is what they need to do to set up that particular meeting:

Players must buy an Agency, which costs anywhere between $2,010,000 to $2,830,000

They must complete at least one Security Contract, via the main computer

Players can now unlock the VIP Contract for Dre's story

Franklin will set up a meeting at the Golf Club

Now all the players have to do is meet Dre himself, with DJ Pooh right beside him. Before they can collect their free item, they first need to take care of a few golfers. At the very least, it's an easy mission to complete. Rockstar will then send the Orange DJ Pooh Tee straight to the player's house.

According to the official Newswire page, the shirt will be delivered sometime by 21 January 2022. However, players only have until this week to complete their objective. On a related note, they can also visit the Record A Studios for a Westside Fitted Cap.

Who is DJ Pooh and why is he important?

Rap Hub @RapHubDaily Dr. Dre, Jimmy Lovine, DJ Pooh, and Scott Storch made a surprise appearance in new GTA Online update Dr. Dre, Jimmy Lovine, DJ Pooh, and Scott Storch made a surprise appearance in new GTA Online update https://t.co/XwQW8FE0Z2

DJ Pooh has worked directly with Rockstar Games before. He was a writer and co-producer for GTA San Andreas, having played a major part in the soundtrack. DJ Pooh also recommended Young Maylay for the role of Carl Johnson. He eventually returned as a radio host for GTA 5's West Coast Classics.

GTA Online players may recognize DJ Pooh for his short cameo in the Cayo Perico update. He was set to travel before pulling out at the last minute.

It turns out that his partner Dre lost his phone recently, along with his unreleased music. Rockstar was already planning The Contract DLC even back in 2020.

