GTA Online players can lose their vehicles permanently thanks to a devastating glitch

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries introduced a game-breaking glitch that can make players lose their vehicles permanently. Due to it, some gamers' personal cars, motorcycles, etc., may have randomly lost insurance in the new update. Now, if such a player-owned vehicle gets destroyed, that means they lose it forever. Remember, no insurance means you cannot ever regain that lost vehicle.

Rockstar Games has noticed this glitch, yet no release date for a patch has been revealed yet. Until that happens, all players are recommended to stay off Public Sessions and check their garages to see if anything is missing insurance.

Here is how GTA Online players can permanently lose their vehicles due to a glitch

Here is an easy way to check if your vehicles have insurance in GTA Online:

Go to one of your garages. Press the button that normally lets you see other players in the lobby, your money, etc. On the PS5, that would be down D-pad. If anything says "Not insured," that means you will lose it permanently should it get blown up, fall underwater, or ruined some other way.

Take anything that isn't insured to a vehicle workshop and buy insurance for it. Repeat the process for all cars, motorcycles, etc., from every garage you have. It might be annoying for a player to have to check everything, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Rockstar Games is aware of the glitch

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We are aware of an issue with vehicles and the loss of vehicle insurance in GTA Online. We are currently working to resolve this and will share an update as soon as it is available. We are aware of an issue with vehicles and the loss of vehicle insurance in GTA Online. We are currently working to resolve this and will share an update as soon as it is available.

Rockstar Support made the above tweet on June 20, 2023. Based on this information, it seems that the studio is working on a patch and plan to share more details once it's ready. This means gamers should try to insure every vehicle they have before then to prevent themselves from experiencing this glitch.

Examples of the devastating glitch in practice

One notable example (Image via Rockstar Games)

The writer of this article decided to check various vehicles in some garages. Interestingly, only certain cars were affected. Moreover, not all garages suffered from this glitch.

This bike once had insurance (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players may encounter different results from what's shown here. While the Faggio is cheap and easily replaceable by a stolen one, the Roosevelt from the previous example cost over $750,000 for that model and its modifications. Remember, this car is now unobtainable from in-game websites and cannot be stolen and kept in a garage.

Some players' rides might cost millions, but they still be affected by this game-breaking bug.

GTA Online players should insure their vehicles

You want to see this to be safe (Image via Rockstar Games)

If there is any car you wish to keep, make sure it has insurance. If you're checking your rides and see "Insured" on it, then that's good. If you need to add insurance to something, try to do it in an Invite Only Session to avoid potential griefers as you drive to Los Santos Customs or another similar place to modify your rides.

Any GTA Online player who lost something due to this terrible glitch can contact Rockstar Support to see if Rockstar can return it. There is no guarantee that this process will work since one's mileage with how useful the developers' customer service is will vary from person to person.

Nonetheless, that's still the best option available to recoup any potential losses.

