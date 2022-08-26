GTA Online players earn $200k this week for winning a round in Stockpile

Rockstar is giving players a financial incentive to play Stockpile in GTA Online. Allowing one to make more money, the Adversary Mode was originally featured back in the Smuggler's Run update in 2017.

Of course, the reality is that some competitive players avoid these games, since they can make better money elsewhere. Rockstar have decided to make it worth their while in the latest update.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is offering $200,000 in bonus cash this week. To win this grand prize, skilled pilots need to win a single round in the Stockpile Adversary Mode. Furthermore, even the lowest-ranked players can participate in this team game. The minimum number of participants is two, while the maximum is 16.

How GTA Online players can earn a $200k bonus

How to play Stockpile

GTA Online players will need to scroll through the job menu. They can also use filters to display specific ones. Players should make sure to look for "Rockstar Created Jobs," then find "Adversary Modes."

Teams are determined by the number of players in the session, with the minimum being two and the maximum amounting to four. With that in mind, this Adversary Mode has a grand total of seven different maps.

Players will be flying around in a "capture the flag" game. They will need to collect briefcases and bring them back to their home base, which will also leave a trail of smoke for other players to notice. Teams with the most points at the end will be declared the winner

GTA Online players need to win a single round if they want to collect the $200,000 bonus money. Stockpile rewards those who take risks and steal from enemy bases. Not only will they potentially score a point, the rival team will also lose one, which makes a huge difference.

Players with a briefcase should also rely on evasive moves. If they are skilled enough, they can fly near obstacles to defend themselves against enemy attacks. Furthermore, they can use barrel rolls and flying loops to gain an advantage.

Players will also earn 3x the rewards this week

GTA Online players also have another reason to play the Stockpile. From now until August 31, they will earn triple the rewards for this Adversary Mode. Even if they lose a few games at first, players will still make a decent profit.

Between the triple rewards and the $200,000 bonus, one can make some good money within an hour or so. Remember, this special offer will only last until the end of the week. Afterwards, the game will reset, including all the bonus rewards for various missions. With that being said, players should act quickly if they want the $200,000.

